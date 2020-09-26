Sure my friend Thomas Roncero he’s right to be angry with Eden Hazard (I just read your column on AS.com). Of course it is a long time. Of course, it must be recognized that more than a year has been lost. Of course, it would have been better if it had been available from the first game of League. Of course, his Madrid adventure started very badly. Of course, he arrived with seven extra kilos after signing with the biggest club in the world. World. Of course the Belgian did not realize that this was not the Lille or the Chelsea and that the demands of each day were tremendous. Of course, she came back from this vacation without being in proper shape. But it is better to look to the future with optimism.

Because the news that is reaching me from Hazard’s surroundings is very positive. Last February, in the surgical operation of Dallas, the plate that he already had on his right ankle since 2017 was changed due to the fracture he suffered with Belgium. The new one has given him inflammation and pain for months. However, things have improved. Much. In recent weeks he only had some peripheral discomfort (nothing on the plate) that, moreover, have already disappeared. Hazard is very close to being able to play totally free from his physical problems and the psychological worries that they engender. Dear madridistas… clean slate?