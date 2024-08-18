The municipal government’s Department of Sanitation will soon open new “Punto Limpio” offices on Júpiter and Libramiento Regional streets.

As part of the waste management program, only citizens may place waste tires and junk in these spaces.

The head of the department, Gibran Alhe Solís Kanahan, said that the point that was inaugurated last month in the Salvárcar neighborhood has had a good response from the public.

“We take out three containers a week, and each one contains approximately four tons of junk. The first two weeks there was a significant accumulation of tires, but that has been decreasing,” he said.

He added that because this point is used by the community, there is less garbage on the roads in the area.

He said that a similar space is being considered in the Mezquital neighborhood, where they recently had talks with the residents of the area.