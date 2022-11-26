What is the best clean mileage eater for 50 grand? We had no idea, now we do!

50,000 euros. Eckermen. That is converted into a whole lot of guilders. In the ‘good old days’ you could easily put a very fat German at the door with that. Surprisingly, it isn’t very much these days. Don’t get us wrong, it’s still a lot of money, but a lot of inflation and a larger percentage for the government means that there is less left for the end user.

We received a request from Jelle who can choose a new car for his work. He drives an enormous amount per year: 80,000 kilometers. So his car is his office. His current lease car needs to be replaced. He doesn’t have a lot of demands. For example, he excludes nothing and a German premium car is not mandatory. He’s doing himself a favor with that, because you don’t get much for your money there (but we’ll get to that in a moment). It is important that the car no more than 125 grams of CO2 per kilometer emissions.

You can read the wishes and requirements for a clean mileage eater for 50 grand below:

Current/Past Cars: BMW 320D; Skoda Octavia combi Buy / lease: lease Budget: 50000 Annual mileage: 80000 Fuel Preference: No preference Reason to purchase another car: End of Lease Family composition: 2 adults; 2 toddlers Preferred Brands / Models: No preference No-go brands / models: No preference

BMW 218dA Gran Coupe (F44)

€48,268

€ 46,983 (tax price)

The successor to the 320d of the past is this 218d. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is price-wise what the BMW 3 Series used to be. It’s a completely different car, by the way. The drive is on the front wheels and the engine is transverse. It is not very strange, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have been doing this for years. The interior of the 2 Series is neat and the seating position is very good. However, the space supply is not. Two child seats are still possible, but a third will not work. For that you better take the 2 Series Active Tourer.

But yes, do you want a front-wheel drive bare van with scraper diesel with a BMW logo on it? A 320e is just possible, but then you have a white with zero options. What applies to the 218d also applies to the Audi A3 Limousine 35 TDI or Mercedes-Benz A-Class (the A180d Sedan). Neat cars and perfect if you landed your first management job. But not if it has to be practical. In short, eating premium kilometers for 50 grand is not really an option, so we look further!

Toyota Camry 2.5 Hybrid Business Plus (XV70)

€47,290

€ 45,020 (tax price)

What’s wrong with a large sedan with a large trunk, large wheelbase and a bit of luxury? The Toyota Camry offers it. The 2.5 engine delivers just enough power to be smooth. If you are an adult driver and mainly drive in the Netherlands, it is more than enough. If you regularly have to ‘bark’ through Germany, you will notice that the cake is finished fairly quickly and the car is not really in its element. Then it is not the ideal clean mileage eater for 50 grand.

Toyota does not advertise that either. Nice: this version has seat and steering wheel heating. In any case, the standard equipment of the Camry is perfectly fine. It’s just a big, comfortable sedan that does exactly what you expect it to do. If you’re going to lease, choose the ‘Business Plus’, which has some options from the Executive, but then it stays just under 50 grand.

Skoda Superb Combi 1.4 TSI PHEV Sportline Business (3V)

€48,125

€ 47,145 (tax price)

Where the Toyota has a hybrid drive, this is a plug-in hybrid. The Skoda Superb is a great device for when you need space, a lot of space. Two highchairs are effortless and a third doesn’t seem to be a problem either. The luggage space of this Skoda is immense. It is not an exciting car to drive, but you do have considerably more ‘power’ under the accelerator.

The difference behind the wheel is bigger than on paper with the Camry. If you claim that, the consumption is a bit disappointing. But if you load the car consistently and you drive neatly within the Dutch limit, then it is a surprisingly economical car. The Sportline gives the car just a little extra face. If the Superb is really too much of a good thing in terms of size and you want something sportier, then the sportier Skoda Octavia iV RS is a good option.

Tesla Model Y

€50,995

€ 49,990 (tax price)

If you do that many miles, an electric car doesn’t necessarily have to be a problem. Our editor-in-chief @michaelras went to France with the EQB 350 without major problems. And that was during the holidays. For 50 grand you have a Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model Y is the car that you recommend for anyone who is looking for a car for 50 grand. You get extremely good value for your money. Given the budget you have to take a white one with small wheels and a black interior.

The Model Y has the most power in this list with 347 hp, it is also the fastest car. The range is a more than acceptable 455 km. Truly a clean mileage eater for 50 grand (at least in terms of fiscal value). There is a lot of space, the thing drives really well and you are completely hip. For now then, in a few years you will trip over it. This version was of course created on purpose to lure people to the Tesla website and rightly so. It doesn’t really matter what you’re looking for, if it’s something for 50 grand then you should just consider the Model Y.

Citroën C5 X Hybrid 225 Business Plus (E43)

€49,110

€ 48,170 (tax price)

A special car and that’s it, the Citroën C5 X. This clean mileage eater for 50 mille (slightly less even!) Is a combination between a crossover, break and liftback. However, it is a very successful concept. That’s because of two things. Firstly, because Citroën did not try to give the car SUV-like characteristics. It is a kind of mobile lounge: stylish and chic. Think of it as the successor to that DS5 from a few years ago, also such a cool thing. Another advantage, Citroën has not tried to make the C5 X dynamic.

On the contrary, this is a very comfortable cruiser without it becoming really soft. The plug-in hybrid drive is just right. It is not really fast, but the C5 X is absolutely smooth enough. It is a powertrain that likes it if you just act normal. This applies to all cars with this drive concept, of course. Go for the Business Plus, which costs just as much as the more basic ‘Feel’. You get a lot for your money: more than 200 hp, lots of space, chic appearance and low emissions (on paper). If you do not understand the concept of the C5 X, a Peugeot 508 SW with the same powertrain is also possible.

Hyundai Tuscon 1.6 T-GDI PHEV N-Line (NX4)

€49,895

€ 48,900 (tax price)

It was a moment of doubt: are we going for the Ford Kuga or the Hyundai Tuscon? After all, both are in the budget? We say for now: the Tuscon. It has a finer powertrain, better performance and is a bit more modern. The Ford will probably get a refresh soon (the American Ford Escape for ‘2023just got it). The Hyundai Tuscon looks above average original. Not bad for a crossover. If you hole for the N-Line (possibly in the budget), the car gets a great sporty sauce over it.

Despite the special appearance and the sporty decoration, it is above all a good-natured boob. The space supply is sufficient, the equipment is very well organized and if you do you can get about 40 electric kilometers. The problem with this type of car is that you have a ‘wind catching’ crossover in combination with a high weight (almost 1,800 kg) and a small battery. So in no time that 1.6 turbo has to drag everything along on its own. If the technology appeals to you but the appearance does not, the Kia Sportage PHEV GT-Line is almost identical and almost the same price.

YOLO: Volkswagen Passat Variant 2.0 TDI Business (3G)

€50,590

€ 49,495 (tax price)

You know, you actually want a Volkswagen Passat as a clean mileage eater for 50 grand. At least, that’s what we say. The sum of the parts is very good. In the case of your Jelle, perhaps unbeatable. Yes, in 2022 a Volkswagen with a TDI engine will no longer be common or accepted by a long shot. But you should not just look at the ‘badge’, but the application. The interior of the Passat is neat, the seats are great, the finish and the like are all well done. The 2.0 TDI engine is powerful enough and particularly economical at partial load. The problem is that it emits 128 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

The Passat will come close to that in reality. Those PHEVs will emit much more in reality. Especially on long distances, this engine type is actually unbeatable. The space on board is more than adequate. The Passat is starting to get a little old, but that is not very disturbing. The car is quite timeless. Definitely a winner to consider. Just remove the TDI badges, because the Twitterende Goegemeente is going to have an opinion about you. The Business version is completely fed up in itself, but the R-Line version tastes better. There’s bound to be one out there somewhere. Insane that this topper is a YOLO, but those are the times we live in.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Clean mileage eater for 50 grand – AB Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Clean #mileage #eater #grand #Advice