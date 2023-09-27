For one reason and another, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, he put scissors into his cabinet. He took advantage of the fact that Antonio Vega was no longer going to remain as treasurer after presenting his resignation, to clip the wings of those who ignored him and those who showed inefficiency in his responsibilities. Vega did leave of his own free will and because of him Vargas Landeros is going to propose Gerardo Hervás Quindos, director of Administration, to the council. This is not the same situation as Felipe Juárez, who was “fired” as general director of the Municipal Sports Institute in Ahome due to his “political discourtesy.” It turns out that the mayor attended a course Brunette for what is coming in 2024 and Juárez was there without me having at least notified him. There were others, but they say they are in the “pilory.” Maybe they won’t make it to the fritters. And through Juárez comes Marcos Galaviz, assistant to Secretary Genaro García.

The other A relevant appointment is that of María de Jesús Castro, who from trustee of the Central Mochis becomes director of Citizen Participation, by Rodrigo Sánchez, who went to coordinator of receiverships by Irma Delgado, who passed with García Castro. Sánchez and Delgado were already in those positions for a long time. What is new is Chuyita Castro.

Vargas Landeros He showed character because he also ran to another. This is Carlos Villaseñor, who served as technical manager of Japama. This came out due to his inefficiency. He is the victim of the drinking water problem in the Carrizo Valley. The general manager of the paramunicipal, Bernardo Cárdenas, did not pay for “the broken dishes,” but Villaseñor.

By the way The question has already emerged as to why the leaders lost their way in the movement to demand that the problem be resolved. drinking water problem in El Carrizo. The fight was contaminated because it was politicized to supposedly benefit Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez, who is running for mayor. To make noise to Mayor Gerardo Vargas, they did not attend the dialogue, but were influenced by followers of “Mingo” Vázquez, such as Pedro Michel, an activist from Poblado 5. Even, Rogelio Apodaca, another involved in the movement, made public that they are with “Mingo.” Vazquez. Now the neighbors have figured out why the leaders refused to talk with the mayor and secretary Genaro García Castro. What interests them is that the problem continues, but what interests the citizens is that the problem be resolved, as it is already in the process of being done.

The juggling discourses of the Morenista ruling party and its allies do not fit with reality. They do not appease the indignation of the Morenista base or of society after the operation of the “crude incorporation” of ex-PRI and expanist members. That saying that the boos were not for these and those mentioned, as Jesus Valdes, who did not listen to the cries against it, further increases the internal rejection in Morena and from society. Many describe what happened on Saturday at the event with Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual presidential candidate of Brunette, as “a political degradation.” But there is no shortage of someone saying that this benefits Morena because of those leaderships that she included. That’s laughable.