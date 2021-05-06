Some chapters of ‘Two meters underground’ Y ‘The Sopranos’, two indispensable series that changed television, bear their mark on the realization. Rodrigo García, son of the well-known writer Gabriel García Márquez – is currently preparing the television adaptation of ‘One hundred years of solitude’-, jumped to the big screen with the estimable ‘Things I would say just by looking at her’, raising a special sensitivity when facing dramatic scenes and an exquisite taste when working on the mise-en-scene. With ‘Nine lives’, His next film, a choral work, with several interconnected episodes, each shot in a sequence shot, confirmed his undoubted talent, although he played with ‘Passengers’, a psychological thriller with Anne Hathaway that she faced going out of her usual register, until then focused on stories of women set today.

García resumed the reins of his career returning under his jurisdiction with ‘Mothers & daughters’, a story starring a trio of female characters with charisma, and slightly regained flight with ‘Albert Nobbs’, nominated for three Oscars. On ‘Last days in the desert’, starring Ewan McGregor, insisted on the relationship between parents and children, on the concept of family, opting this time for male roles, describing the journey of Jesus Christ in the desert, forty days of fasting and prayer, avoiding the temptations of the Devil to demonstrate your faith. ‘4 days’, his last bet, sees the light this weekend on our billboard with a remarkable cast, Glenn Close and Mila Kunis, as a mother who helps her daughter to abandon her addiction to drug use. The heroine has been making a dent in the existence of a young woman for ten years who seems to have lost hope. A film about family love and emotional dependence, whose greatest value is the heartfelt work of the main cast.

‘4 days was presented at the Sundance festival, the cradle of authorship of all kinds. His script is inspired by a true story published in the Washington Post. García signs the libretto in tandem with Eli Saslow, the same journalist, winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize, who published the article ‘How’s Amanda?’, A succulent starting material that highlights “a global problem”, in the words of García himself. director. “In the film we talk about opiate addiction in the United States, but all over the world there are cases of drug addiction, alcoholism, and so on. Beyond portraying addiction, the film shows that bond that unites us with our loved ones in health and illness and shows how the ups and downs of life affect those bonds, reinforce them and make them more complicated. As with gaining muscle mass, we sometimes feel stiff, but we get stronger. Close plays a self-denying, principled mother who helps her daughter stay clean for four intense days. The affection between the two is irretrievably tested to achieve the goal of starting a new life.

“We wanted to treat the subject of addiction with great realism, without softening it”, Garcia continues. “Mila and Glenn wanted to show all the rawness of the process, so we documented ourselves very well on the matter. I think that to honor the people who go through this situation, what you have to do is tell the truth. Both in front of and behind the camera they had people who knew addiction closely, either because of their personal situation or that of close people. Some of the cast members themselves, and the crew, have overcome addiction issues. “We have not counted on them for that,” remarks the director. “That circumstance only gives a good example of how widespread the problem is. In fact, everyone who was reading the script could comment on what scratched them, what sounded good to them and could even give their vision of how things work. Many people on the team helped me to polish well what we wanted to say on this subject ».

Mila Kunis in ‘4 days’.

Close and Kunis are full of chemistry, the best of the set. “I have based myself on my experience as a mother, because a mother would die for her son or daughter”, highlights the veteran interpreter. «For me, the most difficult thing has been understanding how to empathize with this woman and how to set limits so as not to be permissive with my daughter’s addiction, even knowing that perhaps it was the only way for her to stay. I think that all mothers feel a kind of anguish that makes us think that our children will only be safe with us. And this is not always the case, of course. It certainly is not in this story. But it has been very complicated. When should you try to put aside your maternal feelings, your pain, and your despair to help your daughter? And when should I act as a mother? It is a difficult balance to find. I believe that all mothers who are faced with the ordeal of dealing with addiction will have been through this. It is very easy to tolerate the situation and become an accomplice without realizing it. Nobody wants to do that, but sometimes it’s so cruel to turn your back on them. So it has been very strong. Millions of mothers, millions of people in general, are experiencing this situation. I know that if I perceive that struggle, they too. I have not tried to find all the answers because I think that is impossible.

Kunis, for her part, is used to working her characters through emotions. “YouTube has helped me a lot”, tells about its preparation. «At first I went to some meetings of ex-addicts, but it turns out that they can be found online, which is easier. I also chatted on the phone with some friends who go to ex-addicts meetings or are therapists, and they guided me through the whole process. Years ago I would have had to meet people to see their experience first hand. Today, I would put the kids to bed and get on YouTube. I searched about addictions and a huge amount of results came up. There are resources of all kinds, from what a quick withdrawal process looks like to what heroin is and how it is spiked. People get very high when they are high and they like to upload videos taking medication, drugs and so on.

“The stories about addiction are a challenge because it is a thorny, complicated and traumatic subject that, unfortunately, is very familiar and is very generalized”, points out Rodrigo García. “We practically all know someone who has been through this or is in a similar situation. So again, without downplaying this problem, we ask ourselves: “Is such a story worth retelling?”