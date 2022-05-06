At a time when the support of Profeco is required in Sinaloa and throughout the country to curb irrational price increases, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Public Administration have just cleaned up corrupt high-level officials and continue investigations in the 32 delegations of the country and it is not ruled out that there will be more dismissals and consignments.

Without saying water goes, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, surely following instructions from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, practically stormed the offices of the federal agency, dismissed the legal undersecretary, the director of fuel price inspection and of consumer protection and immediately appointed and sworn in his replacements.

The head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, was not even aware of the changes, said that everything was working fine and attributed the interference to “politicking”, because he is a friend of the president of the CCE, Francisco Cervantes.

With good reason, at least in Sinaloa, Profeco does nothing to defend consumers from the excessive rises in food and fuel prices that damage the pockets of the population. It is expected that the cleanup will also extend here so that the crusade against inflation that the federal government is agreeing with businessmen can work. You have to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Potpourri. Like every year, yesterday Higuera de Zaragoza dressed up with the transfer of powers, the popular parade and the solemn session of the Cabildo presided over by Mayor Gerardo Vargas, accompanied by the councilors and most of the municipal officials, who commemorated the anniversary of the battle of Puebla, in which “the national arms were covered with glory”. In Culiacán, Governor Rubén Rocha also led the commemoration.

SCARED? The mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, is beginning to double down, and now he is asking to negotiate with Governor Rubén Rocha or whoever he is, to stop the political trials against him that could lead to his impeachment. And it is not for less, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has denied the request to stop the discounts on drinking water, although the controversy continues.

Supposedly not to save his position, but to avoid more problems for President AMLO, but he still does not coordinate very well, because sometimes he asks for mercy, but he is still belligerent and accuses the deputies who prosecute him of being “rabid dogs”.

WOMEN. Because they are women, they do their job better than men and they always bring a smile to their lips, the City Council’s traffic educators are raising a stir and support from the public, although there is no lack of those who go and volunteer to infract them or “educate ”.

CELEBRATIONS. SEPyC authorities called not to make a “bridge” this Friday, but there will surely be school absenteeism, because May is the month of celebrations and Mother’s Day is coming next Tuesday, which must be celebrated in a big way.

“There is no corruption, it is politicking”, Ricardo Sheffield, head of PROFECO