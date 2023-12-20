PARIS — On a recent day, in the rocky soil of Lorraine, a former coal region near the Franco-German border, scientists guided a small probe down a hole almost a kilometer deep in the Earth's crust.

Foaming below in the water table, there were champagne-like bubbles that pointed to a potentially huge deposit of so-called white hydrogen, one of the cleanest-burning fuels.

“Hydrogen is magical — when you burn it you release water, so there are no carbon emissions to warm the planet,” said one of the scientists, Jacques Pironon, a professor at the University of Lorraine. “We believe we have discovered one of the largest deposits of natural hydrogen in the world.”

The discovery caused a sensation in France, where the government has promised to be a leader in clean hydrogen.

Some governments have been betting on hydrogen in the fight against climate change. A multibillion-dollar industry has emerged to support the production of hydrogen, which could theoretically replace fossil fuels, potentially eliminating around half of all planet-warming emissions.

However, producing commercial hydrogen involves splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, which requires energy. If fossil fuels are used, the process generates greenhouse gas emissions and the result is called gray hydrogen.

Harnessing renewable electricity to produce what is known as green hydrogen is cleaner, but more expensive. Natural hydrogen, called white hydrogen because of its purity, is a potential source of continuously generated clean energy. Hydrogen deposits form when heated water encounters iron-rich rocks.

According to the US Geological Survey, just a small portion of these deposits could provide energy for hundreds of years.

“If they confirm this discovery, then it is very significant and would have a great impact on society,” Geoffrey Ellis, a geochemist at the US Geological Survey, said of the French discovery.

The scientists said their evidence suggests there could be between 46 million and 260 million tons of hydrogen beneath coal mines, which were abandoned in the 1970s. By comparison, about 70 million tons of hydrogen are produced commercially each year. global level.

Recently, natural reserves of hydrogen have been detected in the United States, Australia, Africa, Russia and other places in Europe. It is not uncommon to find it when drilling for gas or oil, but it was previously overlooked by companies due to low demand.

The growing understanding that Earth is its own hydrogen factory has sparked a mini gold rush among researchers and startup companies eager to make a find.

Questions remain about whether this is an unlimited source of clean fuel. Oil majors, such as France's TotalEnergies, seem to be waiting to see how things develop.

Although the United States and Europe have set aside billions of dollars to subsidize the development of green hydrogen, none of those resources go to promoting the production of white hydrogen.

Although green hydrogen costs about $5 per kilogram to produce — more than double that of gray hydrogen — the US Department of Energy is sponsoring a program to bring the price of green hydrogen down to $1 per kilogram within a decade.

In Spain, a startup called Helios Aragón is developing a natural hydrogen production project that claims it will be able to match or beat that price.

“The biggest question is what the cost will be,” said Marco Alverà, CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, or TES, a company that plans to produce and import clean hydrogen to Europe.

By: LIZ ALDERMAN