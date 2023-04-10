Elon Musk did the math for us and he knows how much it will cost to run the world entirely on clean energy.

Our great friend Elon Musk is not the worst. He has calculated how much it will cost to go completely to clean energy. And to put it in perspective, he also knows how much it costs to continue with fossil fuels.

This costs clean energy for the whole world

Look, the best man has an agenda, of course. He is making money with his electric car company. It would be strange if he suddenly advocated for fossil fuels. And so he doesn’t.

It takes $10 trillion to transition the world to clean energy. If we don’t do that and continue to rely on fossil fuels, it will cost 14 trillion dollars. Well, then we should go for the first option right? Saves another 4 trillion dollars, a matter of doing good business to choose this.

However, some things are needed. The next 20 years will require a massive expansion of solar panel factories and metal refineries. This is to provide the renewable energy generation and electricity storage capacity needed to fully fuel the global economy with zero carbon energy. This is published in Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3.

Plan

The plan gives according to Bloomberg fleshing out the details of Musk’s vision of a world without fossil fuels, which was first outlined at last month’s investor day.

“Earth will transition to a renewable energy economy,” Musk said at the event in Austin, Texas. “And it will happen in your lifetime.” Tesla envisions, among other things, upgraded networks powered by wind and solar, global battery farm complexes and underground hydrogen caverns to store energy.

Cost

You say it costs a lot of money? Well that is not too bad. It is a fraction of the world economy of 100 trillion dollars, especially if you spread it over 20 years because it cannot be achieved in one go. Then we have it 0.5% per year. Yes, Musk knows how to sell it well.

It is also doable: the stocks for the necessary metals will not be exhausted, because only a fraction of them is needed. Add to this the fact that more can be recycled and the future is electric. Now for courageous politicians who are fully committed to this, otherwise it will still be difficult.

By the way: a trillion is a million times a million. I have days when I don’t have it in my account.

