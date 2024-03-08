IN THE NEXT three months the presidential campaigns in Mexico will take center stage, with a prominent focus on proposals related to the climate change and the energy transition.

Figures from various sources reflect a high level of awareness and concern among mexican population regarding these issues.

According to the report “International public opinion on the climate change2022″ from Yale University, 91% of Mexicans have some degree of knowledge about climate change, and 97% express concern about it.

In addition, the Potential Energy Coalition points out that 38% consider the government primarily responsible for addressing the climate crisis, while 39% believe that it is individuals and 20%, companies.

Isabel Studer, Ambassador for Mexico of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, highlights the importance of an informed society so that the climate crisis is a government priority.

In this sense, it highlights the need to review the candidates' proposals and demand plans based on science.

In economic terms, the lack of energy and insecurity in the country hinder the attraction of investments, according to Canacintra.

The Mexican Energy Association estimates that more than 37 gigawatts of electrical capacity, equivalent to 41.5 billion dollars, are needed to capitalize on Mexico's geographical proximity to the US market.

The teams of candidates Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez present different approaches.

Sheinbaum proposes an accelerated energy transition and decarbonization, prioritizing research, technological development and electrical self-sufficiency. Gálvez highlights the importance of a robust state stewardship and citizen participation to guarantee sufficient, clean and affordable energy.

The European Investment Bank survey reveals that 93% of Mexicans feel that climate change affects their daily lives, and 75% believe that it impacts their income.

80% believe that Mexico should intensify its fight against climate change, while 67% think that the current government is not doing enough.

In this context, the presidential elections represent an opportunity to demonstrate the capacity of Mexican society to address crucial challenges, such as energy insecurity and climate risks.

The adoption of clean and renewable technologies not only responds to the climate urgency, but also opens doors to economic and social opportunities.

THE ADMINISTRATION OF Andrés Manuel López Obrador faces a worrying increase of 11.3% in violent robberies of businesses, compared to the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, according to Coparmex, which highlights that 78.3% of these robberies are not reported, further aggravating plus the situation. The Coparmex Security Monitor reveals a 4.6% increase in investigation files for business robberies in January of this year, while violent robberies increased by 9.4%, reaching 47.6% incidence, the highest since January 2020 These crimes not only affect business, but also damage democracy and peaceful coexistence. Baja California, Quintana Roo and Aguascalientes lead the statistics, demanding an urgent and effective response to restore security and confidence in government institutions.

FOR THE PURPOSE OF 8M, KPMG Mexico presented the study “Women in Senior Management in Mexico 2024”, which highlights the obstacles that women face in Senior Management in Mexico. Discrimination based on stereotypes and unconscious biases affects 62% of women, while 35% face self-limitations due to lack of self-esteem and confidence. Despite the adoption of hybrid work by 75%, they point out benefits such as a better life-career balance. Although 70% of organizations have gender equality standards, challenges such as work-life balance and the lack of an equal work culture persist. Positive aspects include the inclusive corporate culture, leadership support to integrate personal and professional life, and defined career plans, as drivers for the female presence in Senior Management.

MOODY'S CHANGED THE outlook for the Mexican banking system to positive, highlighting prudence in credit origination standards, the growth of nearshoring and consumer confidence. The grade remains at Baa2. Key factors include relocation-friendly investments, ample banking margins and robust credit loss reserves. Despite investments in digitalization, banks maintain strength in access to deposits. The past due portfolio remains low and stable. A moderate increase in the loan portfolio is expected, with positive projections in profitability and consumption conditions.

ERNESTO REVILLA, Citi's chief economist for Latin America, points out that the elections in the United States will significantly influence the volatility of the Mexican peso, anticipating a depreciation and a close to 18 pesos per dollar at the end of the year. Additionally, he forecasts a moderate slowdown for the Mexican economy in 2024, with estimated growth of 2.1%, attributed to high interest rates and the slowdown in the neighboring country to the north.

IN JANUARY 2024, Mexican exports to the United States reached a historical record of 38 thousand 42 million dollars, with an annual growth of 2.8%. Despite this success, imports from that country to Mexico showed a slight contraction of 0.01%, marking the first decline since 2021.

