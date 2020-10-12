Highlights: Shantikunj chief Dr. Pranab Pandya and his wife Shailbala get relief

A girl from Chhattisgarh had accused Pranab Pandya of rape

SIT of Haridwar police gave clean chit to Pandya in this case

SIT submitted the final report of this case to the court

Karan Khurana, Haridwar

Shantikunj chief Dr Pranab Pandya and his wife Shailbala were charged with a rape-related charge by a young woman from Chhattisgarh. The SIT probing this high profile case has given a clean chit to Dr. Pranav Pandya and Shailbala. SSP Haridwar Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj S told that the final report in this case has been submitted to the court on Monday. It would not be appropriate to say anything at the points of investigation, but the police did not find any basis for filing the charge sheet during the investigation.

Significantly, the woman had alleged that in the year 2010, she was employed in the service of Pranav Pandya. During this, Pandya raped her. When he told this to Pandya’s wife Shailbala, he told her to keep her mouth shut. After being a high-profile case, the SSP formed a SIT in this case which investigated the case thoroughly. The SIT investigation has revealed some facts which have brought relief to the Shantikunj chief and his wife.

Girl refused to give voice sample

It is being told that the SIT has found an audio clip in which the victim is denying the allegations. When the SIT called the victim to examine the audio clip, she refused to give her voice sample. The victim’s insistence was to get samples of Pranav Pandya’s voice. The SIT said that Pranav Pandya’s voice is not in that audio. Apart from this, after leaving Shantikunj in the year 2013, the victim participated in the Sadhana Camp held here in 2015 and 2016. When SIT officials asked the victim questions in this regard, she could not give satisfactory answers.