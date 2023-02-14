In many of the novels or movies that imagine a futuristic world, technology is usually so evolved that it manages to provide services by itself. Autonomous vehicles circulate on the streets that move people and things from one place to another efficiently and silently. And while those cities still seem like science fiction scenarios to ordinary mortals, a world in which autonomous devices are dedicated to getting what is needed from one place to another is much closer than it might seem.

The pilots have already begun to follow one another. Hyundai has a robot in a hotel in Asia, delivering on its own the services that customers request. “This allows the company to have a deep learning process in relation to the recognition of people, autonomous driving and connectivity, which in any case allow movement without human help”, explains Javier del Val Muñoz, ‘product manager’ of electrification and new company technologies. That the robot brings breakfast to the guest who ordered it may seem like a curiosity, but it is a first test step before this type of device takes to the streets and takes on much more complex tasks.

Even so, that phase is already happening much closer. Smartiago —an initiative of the Santiago de Compostela city council within the framework of the digitization of the city— includes autonomous vehicles in its plans. As Francisco Vallejo, territorial director of the Northern area of ​​Vodafone —the technological partner behind the Compostela device— points out, the streets of the monumental area have already been mapped, where the autonomous vehicle and its potential will be experimented with.

Also working in this area is CARNET, the ‘hub’ for research and innovation in urban mobility created by the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, VW Group Research and SEAT, and which has already created a prototype of an autonomous vehicle called Ona and tested in Esplugas de Llobregat and in two other European cities.

“The objective of these pilot programs is to improve the efficiency and reduce the costs of package delivery,” recalls Javier del Val Muñoz. The so-called last mile —that final journey that things take at the destination point before reaching consumers— is one of the hot spots in urban traffic.

Transport vans clog the streets and add complexity to a traffic that was already complicated before. In addition, while those cars drive through the town looking for the recipients of their packages, they are adding more emissions to the atmosphere.

Likewise, an economic factor enters the equation. “At the cost level, it is very high for the industry,” explains Laia Pagès, executive and scientific manager of CARNET.

For this reason, reinventing that last mile would significantly change things, since it would open up the potential not only to make it more economical but also more sustainable.

“It is a solution that respects the low emission zones and does not become a problem for the people who live there,” says Francisco Vallejo, since these neighborhoods “continue to be attractive to businesses and economic activity.”

And, as Laia Pagèt recalls, these autonomous vehicles are electric, which not only makes them closer to the ideal of zero emissions, but also makes them silent. Thus, for example, they could operate at night, with “enormous benefits, because the roads ‘are set’ and there is no congestion.”

To this we must add that the digital transformation of the delivery process implies an extra layer of intelligence. “Robots are versatile, they can learn, they adapt to different situations and only depend on a battery and scheduled maintenance,” explains Javier del Val Muñoz, recalling how those that already include some cars “facilitate daily tasks such as parking.” And he adds: “These new resources make it possible to optimize processes and are more sustainable.”

In the end, and beyond autonomous vehicles, this will be the essence of the ‘smart cities’ of tomorrow, much more complex than those of the present and in which processes can be better adjusted to achieve greater efficiencies.

Francisco Vallejo believes that as soon as the prices of the sensors drop and better connectivity takes hold —which is what the new 5G speeds will bring— there will be a leap in how all the elements of the city will be connected and what they will allow to do.

“We are going to have more information,” explains Vallejo, which will not only help to make better decisions on issues as crucial as waste management, traffic or air pollution, but also to explain them to the neighbors.

Even, and returning to the technology of the present, these pioneering autonomous vehicles could already serve something very close to that ideal. The Vodafone executive points out that the most interesting thing about the device they are working with in Santiago is not so much the vehicle itself, no matter how striking it may be, but its condition as a “living lab”, which will allow work on many levels.

Thus, for example, there are already two projects that will use it as a basis for getting to know the city better. One, from the University of Santiago, will take the information it collects to feed an algorithm so that it can make better decisions about the city and another will equip it with sensors to measure noise and air pollution in the streets in real time.

Leaving the cities and beyond the pilots that these companies have in place, these vehicles could help improve territorial cohesion. As Francisco Vallejo points out, distribution could thus reach places where it is “complex” to do so or where the costs are too high.

“Since they do not depend on a human driver, they could operate in more difficult road conditions, such as rural roads or more complicated terrain,” says Javier del Val Muñoz. And he adds: “By automating the delivery process, it would reduce the number of delivery errors thus increasing its efficiency, even in remote areas.”

Even so, the potential of these devices is not without its challenges. “One is to find its place in the city,” says Laia Pagès, since “right now this robot doesn’t have a space.” Cities know where pedestrians or cars should go, but not where these new forms of transport will go. Added to this is the need for them to “work in real spaces,” says the expert, and to achieve “acceptance” among the citizens who will be their end user. «There is interest and curiosity, but it is the same as always with innovation. The question is that it is used », she sums up.