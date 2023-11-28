“If it is confirmed, there is still a good month to go, the fact that this will be the year with the fewest violations of the limits relating to pollution means that we have done something, this does not arise from nothing so we will move forward”. This is the reflection of the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, who spoke with a greeting at an event of the Mobility Forum. Does this result “depend only on area B? No, does it also depend on area B? Of course yes – he added, speaking of the restricted traffic zone which covers almost the entire city -. Obviously Area B also has economic and social implications and from this point of view it can create problems but politics must decide.

Beautiful politicians should try to do what they promised in the electoral campaign, given that they always promise anything and then forget it. Tell me something I’m doing that I didn’t clarify during the election campaign. I challenge my opponents to tell me.” “In the previous electoral campaign there were people, now elected to the City Council, who went to Corso Buenos Aires with the hammer to symbolically destroy the cycle paths – he concluded –. Changing people’s habits is divisive but not changing would be serious.

Having less traffic does not only mean having less pollution but also more space which is now used for parking, no one wants to theorize about reaching Tokyo levels where you can only buy a car if you have a garage. But having parking under your home is not a right, you have to get to this.”

By mid-2024 the Municipality, as already announced on several occasions, will block the circulation of private cars in the Fashion Quadrilatero area. A measure which, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala, should be valid all day and seven days a week. “In my opinion it should be a permanent measure – he explained -, because it would be absurd if you could then enter by car in the evening, if there are no parking spaces anyway, which is what we want to do”. “My proposal is that the measure be permanent and that it should also be permanent on weekends because that is how it has to work – he continued -. With common sense because if someone wants to go and park or has their own parking we cannot infringe on this right, but I believe it is the time to do it and to do it forever”. In fact, Sala reiterated that the objective is to remove street parking because “what’s the point in someone arriving in that area with an SUV? – he concluded -. It is also a small sign of civilization. I’m not saying that we will pedestrianize although in the future who knows, we will get there one piece at a time.”