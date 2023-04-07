With videoAgain Michael van Gerwen failed to beat Jonny Clayton. A week ago, the Welshman won in Berlin and now he turned out to be too strong in Birmingham: 6-3.

Van Gerwen started the match with Clayton full of confidence. Against Dobey he had shown a high level and threw 55 percent on his doubles and averaged 106.1. But he also told Viaplay that “I haven’t won anything yet and I have to make sure I’m sharp again soon.” The sharpness was lacking with the Brabant player, who did not hit the doubles.

The start was still good, as Van Gerwen broke Clayton in the first leg. He didn’t capitalize on that break, which was the beginning of the decline. At 1-3, the Welshman broke him again and then it was actually a race. Van Gerwen fought, but lost just like a week earlier. Not with 6-5, but with 6-3. He can add two points to the final ranking. Clayton eventually defeated Peter Wright in the final (6-5). See also Opinion | Equal

Watch the summary of Van Gerwen’s first match in Birmingham below:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

“This is irritating. He didn’t throw an ass, but I can’t hurt him”, Van Gerwen grumbled at Viaplay. ,,If you get chances, but don’t take them, then you don’t deserve to win. better ones, but he got wings when he got ahead. I’m fed up with this. I can only blame myself for this.”

Next week the darts circus will end up in Brighton and a week later in Rotterdam. Van Gerwen’s last victory dates from a month ago, when he won in Liverpool. Previously he was also the best in Exeter and Dublin.

Michael van Gerwen. © Kieran Cleeves/PDC



Week 10 Premier League results

See also Sweden | Defense Minister Hultqvist: The Swedish Democrats are a security risk Quarterfinals:

Michael van Gerwen – Chris Dobey 6-2

Nathan Aspinall – Jonny Clayton 4-6

Dimitri van den Bergh – Gerwyn Price 5-6

Peter Wright – Michael Smith 6-1 Semi-finals:

Michael van Gerwen – Jonny Clayton 3-6

Gerwyn Price – Peter Wright 5-6 Final:

Clayton-Wright 6-5

Premier League standings after ten rounds 1. Michael van Gerwen 27 points

2. Gerwyn Price 22 points

3. Jonny Clayton 17 points

4. Michael Smith 15 points

5. Nathan Aspinall 15 points

6. Chris Dobey 10 points

7. Dimitri van den Bergh 9 points

8. Peter Wright 5 points





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Darts calendar 2023

View the complete darts calendar for this year here. See also Brazilian President Bolsonaro still disputes part of the election results after defeat





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.