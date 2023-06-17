The model, who was given the name Anna, accounts for the many physical effects due to the constant use of technology.

The [email protected] team created Anna after research from the University of Leeds found that a third of remote workers in the UK do not have a dedicated workspace at home.

To visualize the implications of not having a suitable place to work at home, the company explained what the remote worker could look like in the future.

Working from bed has taken its toll on Anna, who hunches her back and shoulders while staring at a screen all day, resulting in red, swollen eyes.

Long hours of using a mouse caused her fingers to wrinkle into a claw-like shape.

She also fell victim to weight gain, a weakened immune system due to insufficient fresh air, anxiety and depression.

“Teleworkers should take regular breaks to stretch and move their bodies to help avoid back and neck pain,” said Brian Clark, founder of United Medical Education.

He added, “Creating a workspace with comfortable furniture is also important for setting clear boundaries between work and personal time.”