Mar Menor achieved its second consecutive victory of the season in Melilla and take air in the table after a misleading start to the League. And it is that the team of Javi Motos, which started the championship adding a point of nine, already showed against Murcia that

has the skills to play soccer well and get out of the downstream zone, arguments that he also showed in Álvarez Claro.

Melilla Melilla: Gonzalo, Delmonte, Sergio Chica, Al-Lal (Jordan, 67), Pepe (Vargas, 73), Kike López (Iker, 45), Sergio Parla, José Antonio, Parra (Fran Núñez, 45), Chabboura (Andrés , 73) and Del Campo. 3

Mar Menor Mar Menor: Facu, Molinero, Cifu, Javi Ramírez, Morros, Fran Moreno, Sergio León, Peque, Loren Burón (Silvente, 73), Titi (Parada, 63) and Edu Ubis (Ayala, 81). Goals

1-0, min. 7, Kike López. 1-1, min. 22, Titi. 1-2, min. 36, Edu Ubis. 2-2, min. 48, Iker. 2-3, min. 62, Edu Ubis, penalty.

Ruiz Aguilera, from the Andalusian committee. He showed yellow to Al-Lal, Jordan, Cifu and Fran Moreno.

Álvarez Claro, 300 spectators.

Of course, the crash in North African territory was a slide of emotions. The Javi Motos team did not start well and

After seven minutes, Melilla took the lead thanks to a good attack play that Kike López materialized. But the Murcian team, far from being depressed, woke up and went up, despite the dangerous counterattacks from their rival.

The azulón team began to generate danger, until

Titi appeared in the equator of the first half to make the tie. The Murcian striker scored a cross from the right with a perfect foreshortening and a header with which he placed the ball inside the net. As the minutes passed, Mar Menor also improved in defense and began to believe that they could win.

The subtle touch of Ubis



Right in the final stretch of the first half, the superiority of the San Javier team became more palpable with the second away goal by two authors.

Javi Ramírez took advantage of a back pass from Fran Moreno to shoot low and find a hole next to the base of the right stick of Gonzalo’s goal. Ubis, within the small area and in the trajectory of the shot, was able to lightly touch the ball and mislead the local goal.

But the second part was a carbon copy of the first. Mar Menor fell asleep again and Melilla hurt him thanks to a right hand from Iker that ended up in the net after a few minutes. And with the tie at two, the Motorcycle team reacted again with

a Loren Burón who was fundamental. The Murcian team turned to attack and Burón himself caused a penalty in which his defender, the side Al-Lal, must have seen the second yellow.

Ubis, calmly and with a slightly centered mid-height shot, made it 2-3.

The Murcian team, who already savored the second consecutive victory, had to suffer in the end against an opponent who could not afford to reap their second defeat at home. But Melilla tried, although the San Javier team resisted to win a prestigious victory that allows them to climb positions in the classification and believe in something more than permanence.