The cumbia singer Robert Muñoz, known for being the main figure of the musical group Clavito and his chela, revealed that they placed the COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Los Angeles, United States, where he has lived with his partner for about a year.

He said that he is calmer after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, because, in February 2021, he was infected with the disease with his family.

“I just got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and I feel much calmer, because a few months ago I was infected and it affected me a little, but every day I feel better in health. Here the health system is much more effective, but you still have to take care of yourself because I don’t want to get reinfected ”, declared the leader of ‘Clavito and his chela‘for Trome.

He assured that his wife Andrea Fonseca will be vaccinated after a while, because she is pregnant with her second baby. The expected date for the birth of your child is next April 10.

About a possible return to Peru, Robert Muñoz He stated that he does not intend to return due to the health crisis the country is going through.

“We do not plan to return to Peru, the situation there is very difficult due to the pandemic and we are very afraid. More now that we will have our second child, so we will continue here taking care of ourselves and making music, because that cannot stop ”, he mentioned to the Peruvian artist.

The vocalist of ‘Clavito y su chela’ traveled to the United States in February 2020 to perform face-to-face shows. However, due to the pandemic, he decided to stay abroad.

‘Clavito y su chela’ and Andrea Fonseca are expecting their second baby

About a week ago, Andrea Fonseca (partner of Robert Muñoz de ‘Clavito and his chela’), confirmed that she is expecting her second baby, through her Instagram account.

“Is it a boy or a girl?”, A user wrote to the young woman, who replied “Girl”, along with a heart emoticon.

Family of ‘Clavito y su chela’ was infected with the coronavirus

In an interview with a local media, Robert Muñoz He said that his entire family was infected with COVID-19. Happily, they made a successful recovery.

“It got stronger for me, but I’m fine now. Andrea had some symptoms and my daughter none. Thank God we are healthy and together ”, said the singer of Clavito and his chela.

