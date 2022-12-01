Robert Munoz, better known as ‘Clavito y su Chela’ is a Peruvian cumbia singer. The artist is the founder of the group that receives the same name, which adopts nuances of northern, central and even chicha music. The musician is currently married to Andrea Fonseca, a former dancer in the orchestra.

How many years is Robert Muñoz older than his wife Andrea Fonseca?

Currently, Robert Muñoz is 51 years old, while his wife Andrea Fonseca is 26 years old. The couple is approximately 25 years apart. The husbands met when Andrea was only 20 years old and “Clavito and his chela” was 46 years old.

Andrea Fonseca is the wife of ‘Clavito y su chela’, who just turned 26, Photo: composition LR/ @AndreaFonseca

How did the relationship between Robert Muñoz and Andrea Fonseca begin?

The love story of Robert Muñoz and Andrea Fonseca began in June 2017, when Andrea was a dancer with the Clavito y su Chela group.

At that time, Robert went through one of the most complicated moments in his love life, since at the beginning of that year he had a relationship of almost two years with Greis Laura, who unfortunately died in a traffic accident. The singer released a new version of his song “El adiós”, since it was the song that he dedicated to him in private.