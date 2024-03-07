Roberto Muñoz, better known in the artistic world as 'Clavito', founder of the successful orchestra Clavito y su Chela, has shared a story that highlights the reality of many highly skilled immigrants in the United States. During a recent appearance on the program 'Café con la Chévez', Munoz revealed his challenging beginnings in Arequipa and the struggle to get ahead in a foreign country, even after achieving fame.

Despite having three university degrees, two master's degrees and a doctorate, 'Clavito' found that these academic achievements did not necessarily translate into job opportunities in North America. His story not only illustrates his humble beginnings, but also the resilient adaptability he demonstrated during the pandemic, when he was stranded in Los Angeles.

The professional careers of Robert Muñoz, the popular 'Clavito'

'Clavito's' educational and professional journey is remarkable. Unconditionally supported by his parents, Munoz He was able to complete two university degrees, in addition to one in the National Police of Peru, followed by a master's degree in Mining Management, from the National University of the Center, and a doctorate in Safety and Control in Mining. These qualifications, however, did not guarantee a smooth transition in the American labor market.

His commitment to education and self-improvement contrasts sharply with the jobs he had to accept upon arriving in the United States, a destination many consider full of promise and opportunity. However, 'Clavito' highlights a different reality, where his degrees did not have the expected weight.

Why did you work as a gardener in the US?

2020 marked a year of unexpected adversity for 'Clavito' and his family, as they were trapped in Los Angeles due to pandemic restrictions. Despite his previous success with Clavito and Chela, the crisis forced Muñoz to take on any job available to support himself. The lack of alternatives led him to carry out maintenance, gardening and even construction work, an experience that, although challenging, he assumed with dignity and without feeling diminished.

This stage of his life highlights the humility and versatility of Muñoz, who, despite his academic training and musical success, did not hesitate to carry out physically demanding jobs far from his field of study and his artistic passion.

Robert Muñoz, 'Clavito', was also a barber

'Clavito''s adaptability extended beyond gardening. In the midst of the pandemic, with establishments closed and people in need of haircuts, Munoz He revived a skill he had learned in his youth: barbering. Inspired by necessity and the memory of his apprenticeship days, he began cutting hair for friends and acquaintances, becoming an improvised barber.

This role transition, from musician to barber, not only shows his ability to adapt to circumstances, but also his desire to help others and his ability to find opportunities in times of crisis.

