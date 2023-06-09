The orchestra Clavito and his chela He sang several songs that today are icons of Peruvian cumbia. Robert Munoz and Pilar Astucuri They arrived in Lima and were crowned as one of the most mediatic couples of the moment because, at the beginning of 2014, they showed a solid relationship, but then they ended in a divorce that, apparently, has had repercussions to this day. The renowned singer spoke with La República and revealed why he did not want his ex-wife to reverse his popular song “I feel that I can’t live without you”, is it revenge?

Clavito does not believe that Pilar Astucuri should release her songs

—Pilar Astucuri released a mix with the songs they released together. Why did you claim the rights and not let me release the “Mix chelita”?

—It’s not because it’s her, but it’s anyone who has uploaded our songs to the platforms. Others are already in the process of being downloaded or have already been downloaded because it is affecting our interests. I I do not want our emblematic themes for the orchestra to be played and recorded without permission or as they want.

—Did you give authorization to other artists before?

—No, we have not authorized any. We would have to consult the way how it suits us because hWe must see interests, but deep down I do not believe that emblematic issues should be authorized.

Clavito sets rules for his songs to be interpreted

—In what way would you agree with them interpreting your songs?

—maybe played live. There we would see how the live performance is oriented, who is going to sing it. I think that should be discussed with the editor who is representing us today.

—But in concert it is convenient for you because you receive royalties

—As an author, yes, but right now as an artist and as a singer, no. If they go to Apdayc and they call me and say: “You know what, Robert, this is because it’s a tribute, because it’s the anniversary, and they want to play it because you’re there.” It is a sum of interest. So of course I’m going to say yes, but you have to see the environment, the situation and all that is going to add up to us. You’re not just going to say “I’m going to sing because I’m going to sing it, because I want to”. It is not like this

Pilar Astucuri believed that Clavito would not be bothered by her song

La República also spoke with La Chelita to find out her version and indicated that she was also the owner of the orchestra, so her Mix Chelita should not bother La República. Robert Munoz: “I think he shouldn’t bother or forbid me. We don’t hate each other. I can be completely sure that he doesn’t hate me, I don’t feel any kind of resentment against him. Everything has happened and we have matured. Apart from that it suits him because he is to receive the royalties. Ha, ha. I recognize him as a good composer. I doubt very much that, with something that we have undertaken and worked on, he would ban me. It would be painful”.

Would Clavito sue Pilar Astucuri?

At the interview, Roberto Munoz He explained that he and his team of lawyers are considering suing the people who have profited from his music “or asking for compensation for damages, but we are doing it through Latin Music Record.” When he was mentioned to Pilar Astucuri, brad answered:

“The matter is not only in person. In this case, the lady who has recorded a mix using my songs. That precautionary thing is not directed at someone. It is a matter of enforcing the rights of authority“.

Robert Muñoz responds to Pilar Astucuri.



Did Clavito minimize Pilar by calling her “a simple dancer”?

“She has entered as a dancer and singer. What’s more, proof of this is that she wore short suits (tights). If she were only a singer, she would not have entered the orchestra because dancer-singers enter here. In addition, they first enter as dancers and, as they become established, they become like singers. The exception with Pilar is that there I had a relationship with the lady and that gave her rights to claim as a couple. It is one thing that she has claimed all that as a couple, and another that she has been the forger of this whole story.. That’s different,” he said. braddenying the statements of his ex-wife.

