The cumbia singer ‘Clavito y su chela’, Robert Muñoz, has experienced a radical change in his life in recent years. Currently, he resides in the United States with his wife, Andrea Fonseca, and his two daughters. However, his trip to the North American country was not exactly by choice, but a decision he made after his failed attempt at Peruvian politics.

How was your candidacy for the Congress of Peru?

In 2019, Robert Muñoz took everyone by surprise by announcing his candidacy for Congress for the 2020 legislative elections. At that time, he shared his enthusiasm through a message: “This is a very significant moment for me and my family. We are “We are grateful to God for this opportunity and we are ready to face this new challenge of public service.”

The candidate for the Podemos Peru political party failed to get a seat in Congress. On his social networks, the singer emphasized the importance of a informed vote to make better decisions by electing representatives that truly reflect the interests of the community.

In addition to dedicating himself to music, Robert Muñoz studied Education and Administration and Police Sciences, according to Sunedu. Photo: Karibeña See also The risks for those who decide to cross through 'El Hueco'

Why did you leave Peru?

Faced with this defeat, Muñoz decided to take a break and embarked on a tour in the United States with his family. “We were exhausted and wanted a change of scenery,” he commented in an interview with Magaly Medina.

Which Originally going to be a temporary trip, it was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Muñoz and his family found themselves in a difficult economic situation and had to adjust to their new reality. “I had planned the expenses until the end of the month. We are staying at the house of a friend from my promotion,” he revealed.

Currently, Muñoz He works as a forklift operator from Monday to Friday to support his family, but he has not completely abandoned his passion for music. He has acquired some instruments and plays in Peruvian communities in the United States. In addition, through her social networks she keeps his connection with his followers alive.