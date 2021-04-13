Robert Muñoz, known for being the main figure of the cumbia musical group Clavito and his chela, and his girlfriend Andrea Fonseca they welcomed their second daughter in the United States, on Monday, April 12 at 9:00 a.m. This was confirmed by the dancer through some images on her official Instagram account.

The young couple of the singer shared with all his followers on social networks a photograph of the newborn with a heart emoticon. “Kylie Lauren was born. Thank God it was natural childbirth ”, he detailed in the publication in his stories.

In addition, the dancer also posted on her Instagram a snapshot of the birth certificate of the daughter she had with the leader of Clavito and his chela, through which details were given of how her arrival in the world was.

Robert Muñoz Y Andrea Fonseca reside in the United States. The couple has remained in that country since the coronavirus pandemic in Peru began.

Robert Muñoz will apply in 2020. (Photo: La República)

Clavito and his chela are vaccinated against COVID-19

At the end of March this year, the singer Robert Muñoz, leader of the Clavito group and his chela, applied the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

“They just gave me the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and I feel much calmer, because a few months ago I was infected and it affected me a little, but every day I feel better in health,” he told the Trome newspaper.

