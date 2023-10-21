Cumbia singer Robert Muñoz, vocalist of the group Clavito y su chela, announced his return to Peru, through the group’s official Facebook account. The artist currently resides in the United States with his wife, Andrea Fonseca, and his daughters; However, he has decided to return to Peru to start a musical tour throughout the country and all of South America.

He announced that his concerts will begin in approximately a month and he will be accompanied by new members, linked to the show and music.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Clavito and his chela’: his ex-partner reveals the conditions he set for her to give him a divorce

Through their social networks,Clavito and his chela has announced that Christian Robles will be in charge of scheduling his presentations, which will begin in the coming days.

Who is the new member of ‘Clavito y su chela’ that surprises fans?

The new member of Clavito and his chela that has surprised his fans is ‘Mackyna’, who will be at the front of the group. The gym instructor is a figure in Peruvian entertainment and will have the opportunity to demonstrate his talent in the musicalong with Robert Muñoz and His couple.

#Clavito #chela #return #Peru #surprise #member #group