Robert Munoz, popularly known in the entertainment world as Clavito y su Chela, spoke for the first time after seven years of the death of his ex-partner, the dancer Greis Laura. The interpreter of 'Why will you be like this' told the details of how he found out about Laura's death and what his actions were to help the family of whom he was his partner.

How did Robert Muñoz find out about Greis Laura's death?

On Monday, January 23, 2017, Gray Laura, who was the partner of Robert Muñoz and also worked as a dancer in the orchestra of the popular Clavito y su Chela, died in a fatal traffic accident when she was leaving a nightclub in the San Juan de Lurigancho district. Muñoz said that he found out about Laura's death from her mother.

“When they give me the news, my mother tells me the news, she calls me and tells me. I was in the office, in the house-studio in Barranco. He asks me to go, he caught me cold. The woman was upset about the loss of her daughter, but she noticed something strange, she told me 'they have to find out who killed her', but it was an accident. I had to call the police, go to the police station, talk to the major in charge. He explained it to me in broad strokes. If he had to pay separate investigators, he paid them. That's what the first or second day was for. I tried to do the best I could to make it clear, I promised,” he told Trome.

Greis Laura met Robert Muñoz in 2017. Photo: Diffusion

Robert Muñoz accused Chacalón Jr. of having a relationship with Greis Laura

The interpreter surprised more than one by saying that Greis Laura had been disloyal in her relationship with fellow singer Chacalón Jr. According to what he says Robert Munoz a Trome, at Greis' wake Laura realized that the singer was still in a relationship with his partner.

“That day of the wake there was Chacalón Jr. He came to sing at the wake, I didn't know why, but then everything started to make sense. It turns out that Greis's mother had been at an event on Sunday afternoon with the cousin and producer by Chacalón Jr. It turns out that Greis had been his partner and they had lived together, before and while with me as well, because they were resuming their relationship. I found out about all this later“, accurate.

Robert Muñoz worked as a barber during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: ATV

What happened between Greis Laura's mother and Robert Muñoz?

The mother of Gray Laura He appeared on national television to criticize the cumbia singer for allegedly being involved in the death of his daughter. Robert Muñoz said that the dancer's mother acted that way when she stopped providing him with income for each performance she offered.

“The lady goes on a television program and tells me 'abusive', that I was responsible, the culprit, she said everything. I kept quiet, I thought and said: 'It's not convenient for me to talk because she's hurt, but also no one is going to listen to me.' I shouldn't have been silent, I should have even said something, silence can grant. I remember that I gave the lady money for each performance, as if Greis were there, they always put Greis's shoes on stage as if he were there, the musicians remember,” he concluded.

