the peruvian singer Robert Munoz He stopped being a thousand trades in the United States, where he worked as a hairdresser, gardener, painter, welder, driver and plumber. He is now focused on his music one hundred percent. Less than a month ago, he released his song “Ya sé” and assures that the 10 songs from his new album “Without losing the horizon” will be released this year.

Robert Muñoz, better known as ‘Clavito y su chela’, also makes a mea culpa for having let other people get too involved in his career. He assures that he had to start from scratch with the management of his networks and his pages, because others kept the accounts and appropriated the artistic material. For now he is working hand in hand with Latin Music Recorda record label that is in charge of looking after their interests.

“From now on we are ordering everything. Previously it was not like that, we lost the administration of our networks, our channels and our emails. We lost everything because many people managed it and in the end it did not have Robert Muñoz as a beneficiary. So now that we are with everything, we have to clean the house, ”he said for La República.

The singer of songs like “Why will you be like this”, “I feel like I can’t live without you” and “Don’t forget me” also took a few minutes to talk about his ex-partner Pilar Astucuri, who complained because YouTube lowered his video of “Mix chelita”. According to ‘Clavito’, he has nothing against the singer. He indicates that all he is doing is enforcing the rights to her music.

—Are you going to continue in the fight so that Cumbia HD respects the rights of your songs?

—There is not only Cumbia HD. There are several platforms, YouTube channels and pages that have been publishing and republishing, like Orión, for example. There is also the Bolivian Miguel Orías, a southern folklore singer and others who have dedicated themselves to profiting from songs by Robert Muñoz.

“Are you going to sue them?”

—We are evaluating whether we can sue these platforms that have profited from my music or request compensation for damages; but we are doing it through Latin Music Record, which is the company that is currently managing the interests of ‘Clavito’. It is a publisher that has its position within the market, not only cumbia. So they, just as they are looking out for their interests, I am also looking out for mine and we agree to safeguard our assets and interests.

—To Pilar Astucuri too?

—The matter is not only in person. In this case, the lady who has recorded a mix using my songs. That precautionary thing is not directed at someone. It is a matter of enforcing the rights of authority.

—But you have also recorded songs by other composers…

—One is a professional in music, one respects composers. I have recorded songs by Estanis Mogollón, by Alex Muñoz and by Pelo D’Ambrosio. And in all these cases, I have been the interested party, the one who has to enter to negotiate, to mediate and ask: how much is it for a song?, how is it going to be, maestro? That regardless of whether he is a colleague or a composer.

—You mean, isn’t there a personal motivation against Pilar?

-It is not personal. I think the lady has too big an ego and believes that the world revolves around her and that one is tearing her clothes off for her. It’s not for her. I think so many years have passed. She was not even in my memories. It’s a bad memory that I buried long ago. Today I live happily as a family. I didn’t have her in mind, what’s more, the one who is speaking and touching our name is her. But if it affects my life and my professional career, we are going to have to act legally. Now, we have only downloaded our songs from Youtube (which Pilar Astucuri re-recorded). She disrespected. Lacked professionalism. There she lacked everything.

-Why do you think he did it?

—She will be thinking that we are going to allow everything, like back then, when we allowed it. She has a great facility to be able to speak and to be able to speculate and lie. She is so self-centered that she thinks that everything was done for her, when Huancayo knows that she was just one more member and then she became my partner. That was as a consequence of She is a dark past that I don’t want to remember. It’s even hard for me. That is rather distracting me from what I have right now. Now I have the pre, production and post production of some songs. I am focused and more focused on music.

Robert Muñoz on Pilar Astucuri: “She is so egocentric.” Photos: LR composition | Photo: Robert Munoz | Facebook Pilar Astucuri

“She said you’re out of style. How did you take those statements?

“He was very pedantic.” He also says that she was the owner of the orchestra. That never. The manager and creator is me. She has entered the orchestra as one more singer, as did Alejandra Pascucci, Norka Ascue and Isabel Enríquez, who later joined Corazón Serrano. She went on to be a singing dancer. In essence, Clavito (the orchestra) is purely a song for men, but there are some songs that I have done with two voices: a male voice and a female voice. She never recorded those songs and now she takes credit for them. And that makes us feel a bit outraged because it makes us believe that the orchestra grew because of it and that we got to Lima because of it.

—Pilar also assures that you have minimized her by saying that “she was a simple dancer”, is that correct?

“When have I downplayed it?” She has entered as a dancer and singer. Moreover, proof of this is that she wore short suits (tights). If only she were a singer, she would not have joined the orchestra because dancers-singers come here. In addition, they first enter as dancers and, as they establish themselves, they become singers. The exception with Pilar is that there I had a relationship with the lady and that gave her rights to claim as a couple. It is one thing that she has claimed all that as a couple, and another that she has been the forger of all this history. That’s different.

—Finally, what would you recommend?

—Let him calm down a bit when he gives interviews, stop talking about one. In an interview, he dedicated himself to talking about me 80%, instead of her. If you want to grow with talent, let it grow. And I wish her all the best success like any other artist. Good luck, but first respect composers, not only me, but all composers. Second, that if you take my name and do it strategically, normal, but that it does not harm or distort reality because that is wrong. It is a baseness that we should not allow it to anyone.

