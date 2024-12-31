The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has taken stock of 2024 in his end-of-year message. Thus, this Tuesday he vindicated the management of his Executive in a year that has been “of challenges, but also of great achievements.”

In a message published on social networks, Clavijo addresses the public with a reflection. “If you think the price of doing things is high, imagine the cost of not having tried“, he explained in a message accompanied by images of migrants disembarking in the Canarian ports.

“2024 has been a year of challenges, but also of great achievements. Thanks to the tireless efforts of this government and teamwork, we have made brave decisions to improve the lives of our people. Because to govern is to be close, to listen and to act,” he adds. Once again, on this occasion, through a video, the president of the Executive of the archipelago vindicates the “Canarian way of doing things: with closeness, effort and strength of our people, through dialogue, all together, putting the Canary Islands first.”

It also highlights the institutional message that, thanks to government action health, education and the economy have been “strengthenedalways thinking about people. Because progress is not just about building, it is about being there, close to those who need us most.”

“Today the Canary Islands advances because we have not been afraid to try. Because we know that the price of the effort is worth it when the well-being of our islands and our people is at stake. Let’s move forward together, with courage and commitment. Because this is our way, because this is the Canarian way of doing things. And because the Canary Islands move forward with you,” he concluded.