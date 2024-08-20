The President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has announced that the cabinet of President Pedro Sánchez has contacted the regional government to arrange a meeting between the two leaders on Friday on the island of La Palma, where the migration crisis will be one of the main points to be discussed.

This is what she said on Tuesday in statements to the media after meeting with the Minister of Social Welfare, Equality, Youth, Children and Families, Candelaria Delgado, with the entities managing the centres for migrant minors, where she added that “the emergency has become the norm, and that is something we cannot allow.”

“This morning the Moncloa cabinet has been in contact with the cabinet of the Canary Islands Government. From there we will be able to set the meeting which will be next Friday in La Palma, since it seems that the president intends to visit the island,” he noted.

In this regard, the Canary Islander expressed his “delight” that he will finally be able to meet with the President of the Government because this meeting “normalises everything”.

On the other hand, Clavijo explained that the Canary Islands has gone from having 36 resources to care for these young migrants to the 81 it currently has, thanking the NGOs for their commitment and the work they are doing.

“Since then, given that the legislative project was frustrated in July, regardless of the fact that we did not throw in the towel and that there was no decree law, what we have to do is organize and try to systematize a situation that is already an emergency and is expected to become an even greater emergency in the coming months,” he said.

In this regard, the president pointed out that the most optimistic forecasts indicate that 3,000 unaccompanied migrant minors will arrive in the Canary Islands in the coming months, compared to other hypotheses that speak of 7,000, as occurred last year.

However, he stressed that despite the efforts being made, the archipelago’s capacity to care for these children as dictated by international treaties has been exceeded and that the Canary Islands do not want to “store” children in tents “as if they were bottles or oranges.”

“What response do we want to give? Do we want to violate international treaties? Do we want to be complicit in the violation of the rights of minors or do we want to give the response that we legally have to give and that we have to do civically?” he asked.

Clavijo said that NGOs are concerned about overcrowding, saturation and the difficulties that are preventing them from carrying out this process and fulfilling the rights of minors.

“In the end, it is not about putting them in tents and feeding them, but about developing a process of integration, of training them, of schooling them, of giving them emotional attention and of giving them health care. And in that, obviously, the limit has already been exceeded. That is why we have declared an emergency,” he commented.

He also stressed that he is continuing to work and talk with political groups and regional governments “because it is not about approving a bill – the reform of the immigration law – in Congress by half plus one, it is about making it a national pact and a response that Europe must give to this migratory phenomenon and that Spain must give it.”

“There is no point in passing a law if the communities do not participate and then do not collaborate. Therefore, we will continue working and we will continue talking with all the political groups and the autonomous communities,” he reiterated.