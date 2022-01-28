The Cartagena works in the last hours in the departures in this winter market, to lighten the wage bill and release professional files. Pablo Clavería announced the march tonight. The man from Madrid has had a very high level of competition in midfield, accentuated even more with the arrival of Sebastián Cristóforo a few weeks ago. He had it quite difficult to play these last few months. Most likely, he will set course for the Lugo.

This season he has been the midfielder with the fewest minutes on the squad. The man from Madrid had Tejera, Bodiger and even Boateng ahead of him. And from the beginning the youth squad Neskes emerged strongly to overtake him in the lineups. For this reason, the club tried to remove Clavería in the summer. He put it on the First RFEF market and even offered it to teams like Castellón.

But none of those options came to fruition. And the 25-year-old from Madrid, who arrived last season, was aware of the difficulty of finding minutes. Clavería was recruited to the position of fifth midfielder. With Cristoforo he was going to be the sixth. With this departure, Cartagena now has the 25 professional chips covered, the maximum that LaLiga allows. Therefore, the Argentine winger Julio Buffarini can now be registered without any problems.

Meanwhile, the club is still trying to reach a financial agreement to sign winger Ontiveros, who plays for Osasuna on loan from Villarreal. For this, he must close a profitable termination with Antoñito, who has offers from abroad and, above all, from the First RFEF. The agreement between Efesé and Albacete for the transfer of Kawaya is closed, but the player’s definitive ‘yes’ is missing. For the Belgian it would be an interesting option to take minutes, revalue himself and return to Efesé in the summer, since he has a contract until 2023.