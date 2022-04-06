Pablo Clavería, with the shirt from Lugo, jumps head first in the game that his team played against Oviedo three days ago. / THE LEAGUE

Former albinegro Pablo Clavería, who turned 26 with the April premiere, has found in Lugo, Efesé’s next rival tomorrow (9:00 p.m.), the minutes that he was not expected to play as albinegro. In Benipila, the man from Madrid became the team’s sixth midfielder. Tejera, Bodiger, Boateng, Neskes and already in January Cristóforo were ahead of him. And in such a scenario it was impossible for him to have any chance.

However, at Anxo Carro, he needed three days to convince Rubén Albés, Lugo coach. Of the nine games that he has been wearing the albivermella jersey, in six he has jumped onto the field from the start. “I think I’m competing well,” the footballer tells THE TRUTH.

Tomorrow, Clavería will be reunited with those who were his colleagues until a few dates ago. The player had no choice but to pack his suitcase in January, something he was about to do in the summer, although then the story took a turn and he continued to fulfill his contract for a few more months.

The midfielder has played nine games with the team from Lugo and in the last six he has left from the start



A wish from Borja Jimenez



Things did not go well for the midfielder at Cartagena, who after his arrival, a year and a half ago, was a regular but with Carrión at the helm, little by little he faded until he became the player who played the fewest minutes from January to May of 2021. In those five months he played eight games, three as a starter. He did not complete any. Some discomfort in the ankle and Catalan decisions led him to be almost invisible in the final stretch of last year, with salvation at stake.

HIS STAGE IN EFESÉ

“I don’t know how to describe my time at Cartagena. It helped me to learn although not everything was as I would have liked»



Borja Jiménez was the coach who trusted him, as the footballer himself confessed in his presentation. “The first person I spoke with was the coach and he told me about the entire project that the club had. There I already wanted to come to Cartagena, ”Clavería commented on his day. In fact, of the seventeen games in which he was available for the player from Avila, in fourteen he started. After this, the future of the footballer changed a lot, which until the end of the last summer market was in the shop window.

YOUR PERFORMANCES

“When I went out to play I think I was at a good level. I consider myself a worker and I have a clear conscience»



With offers from 1st RFEF teams such as Sabadell, Logroñés or Castellón, all of them recently relegated, Clavería decided to continue at Cartagonova and Carrión ratified his continuity after having played the third day of this year, against Zaragoza, the first of the seven times he was lined up as a starter in this 2021/22 campaign. There have been eleven participations in total.

ABOUT HIS FORMER TEAM

«Cartagena has a team with a lot of quality; He is a good rival who is always very difficult to win»



Since the beginning of the transfer period last January, Clavería had the target drawn. From the club they always clarified that he would leave “if the player asked for it.” So it was. Lugo took him away and there he has risen.

A noiseless exit



«The truth is that I don’t know very well how to describe my time at Cartagena. It helped me to mature and learn. I made good friends and gained experience in the category. Furthermore, we achieve the goal of salvation. Not everything went as I would have liked, but hey, I’m happy », explains a Clavería who does not know how to answer why he did not enjoy continuity in Efesé. “That question is not for me. I consider myself a worker and every day I do the best I can. When I came out I think I was at a good level. I have a clear conscience », he assures.

PLAYOFF OPTIONS

“There are 24 points left at stake and the math says they can still come. I’m sure they’re going to fight until the end.”



Only Carrión has the answer. And yesterday, the Catalan spoke on the subject at a press conference. «He is a ten as a person and as a player. This year the team has worked well and it was more difficult to make changes. I wanted him to stay; he is an interesting footballer. He told me about the possibility that he had in Lugo. He is a good person and this type of player, as can also be the case with Andújar, you have to listen to them and accept what they want. He is at a good level. Also, he is scoring goals; He didn’t put a single one with me, ”the technician ended up joking.

A bit leads the exalbinegro to the orders of Albés. It was against Almería, a match that ended in a three-way tie in the electronics. In that same match, the player from Madrid had the misfortune of also scoring his own goal.

From a distance, Clavería affirms that Cartagena is a team “with a lot of quality, a good rival that is very difficult to beat.” Every time he doesn’t agree with his meetings, he tries to take a look at what dockers do. And if he can’t, he always checks the result. “It’s being a shame about the last games, where it seems that they don’t finish approaching the ‘playoff'”, he laments. “There are 24 points left at stake and the math says they still can. They will surely fight it to the end », he continues.

Delmás, Tejera, Nacho Gil, Ortuño and Cayarga are some of the former colleagues with whom he continues to maintain a relationship. “We talk every two or three days. There is usually a lot of hesitation, so there has been nothing this week that has been out of tune, ”Clavería concludes.