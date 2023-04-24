The members of the cumbia carnations They are going through a delicate professional moment, since, through a video posted on their social networks, they revealed that they were scammed by a music promoter who promised to take them to play on a tour of European countries. The tour was scheduled to take place in November 2022; however, to date, it has never been carried out. In the following note, know all the details.

Cesar Cordova, leader of the Claveles de la Cumbia orchestra, went to the Peruvian colony abroad and apologized for the cancellation of performances scheduled there. In this sense, the director indicated that he had been defrauded by John Dennis Champi, a promoter who had the intention of having his services.

“We went to the Peruvian colony there, in Europe, to our friends in Italy, Spain and France, we feel very sad, unfortunately we have been scammed by a person by the name of John Champi, who hired us, wanted to hire us so that we could go there,” Córdova said.

In addition, Cease He stated that they met Champi in 2021. Both had their sights set on starting an international tour of Italy, Spain and France in November of the following year. “The Lord came in 2021, he came to want to hire us so that we could tour all those countries, thus reaching a commitment that we were going to leave in November 2022.”

The first problems of the tour

Cordova He reported that, when the agreed date arrived, the advance payment by the promoter was never given, on the contrary, the organizer asserted that he had suffered problems and, therefore, the event was postponed.

“We did the corresponding procedures, almost, but he never sent an advance, so that tour was still pending for November 2022, no agreement was reached, that’s how he postponed the tour, he told me: ‘César, it’s not going, I’ve had problems’, at the last minute”, he continued.

Los Claveles de la Cumbia had to reject various presentations for giving priority to the tour that never took place. Photo: Carnations of Cumbia/Instagram

The situation continued and another date was agreed, April 19, 2023, as revealed by César, as well as a new price, but this did not materialize either.

Claveles de la Cumbia will take legal action

Finally, the group expressed that it will initiate the corresponding legal actions, for which it accuses the promoter of “contractual breach and compensation for damages against the company.”

