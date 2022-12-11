We are just under a month away from the return of Mexican soccer and Liga MX revealed the schedule for the Clausura 2023 tournament, which is scheduled to start next Friday, January 6, with Matchday 1 of the tournament and end on Sunday, January 28. May with the grand finale.
In this way, the second tournament of the 2022-2023 Season will have its opening match on Friday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m. when Necaxa receives Atlético de San Luis at the Victoria Stadium. For his part, the current champion Pachuca will debut his crown on Monday, January 9, against Puebla at the Hidalgo Stadium.
It should be noted that this tournament will have only one double date which will correspond to Matchday 7, played between February 14, 15, 16, 22 and 23.
The calendar of the next tournament has the international windows for the Final Phase of the CONCACAF Champions League 2023, which will have the participation of the clubs: Atlas, León, Tigres and Pachuca.
Liga MX will have a break between Matchday 12 and 13, due to the FIFA Date between March 21 and 28.
The Mexican soccer tournament will maintain its format with the first 12 teams classified for the final phase after 17 days of the regular phase.
The places 5 to 12 will play the repechage, while the first four will wait for their rivals for the quarterfinals.
In addition, a rule will be incorporated that will expedite goal and throw-in kicks with sanctions for teams that do not respect it.
It should be remembered that the Clausura 2023 will end up defining the teams that will receive a sanction for finishing in the last three places of the quotient table.
The last three teams in the quotient table at the end of Clausura 2023 will receive million-dollar fines for their poor performance, this because the relegation is still inactive.
The team that finishes in position 16 of the quotient (or relegation) table will pay 33 millions of pesos17th place will pay 47 million and the one who finishes in last place (18) will be penalized with 80 million pesos.
For the start of the Clausura 2024, the last three places are occupied by Pumas (16), Xolos (17) and Querétaro (18).
