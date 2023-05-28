Claudio Tapia (center), together with Lisandro Martínez and Lionel Messi, in Paris (France), on May 8. Alexander Scheuber (Getty Images for Laureus)

In the midst of the green wave of soccer happiness after the Albiceleste title in Qatar 2022, Argentina began to host the Under 20 World Cup last Saturday that was originally to be received by Indonesia. Organized in record time despite the economic crisis that is shaking the country, the only controversy occurred at the Mendoza branch: two posters that usually hang from the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, one with the national flag and the other with the map of the South Atlantic islands , were replaced by youth tournament logos. The change, which responds to the absence of diplomatic conflicts that FIFA seeks, generated crossfire between the main political parties in Argentina and darts to the federation headed by Gianni Infantino: the claim for sovereignty over the islands is a very sensitive issue in the country.

Curiously, or not, the only ones unscathed by criticism for the invisibility of national symbols were the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its president, Claudio chiki Tapia (55 years old), the sports leader to whom the third star of the Albiceleste seems to have made him immune to almost all questions: very few wondered why Tapia also ignored a FIFA decision that aroused the fury of the combatants of the war waged in 1982. But accepted and blessed by Lionel Messi as the leading ally he was missing after the death of Julio Grondona -the man who had governed the AFA for 35 years-, Argentina and Chiqui win even when they lose: the Sub 20 had stumbled in the South American Qualifiers but participates in the World Cup due to its status as host, a new triumph for the president who has become the 27th player of the world champion team in Qatar.

In the previous World Cup won by Argentina, that of Mexico 1986, Messi was a year away from being born and Tapia was trying to add minutes as a center forward in the First D, the fourth and last category of the AFA. He played for Barracas Central, his neighborhood club, one of the most vulnerable in Buenos Aires, to which he had come as a boy with his family from his native San Juan. After his debut in the Ascent at the end of 1985 -he started due to the absence of the usual 9 but was replaced in the first half-, he played for the second time on July 12, 1986, 13 days after Maradona lifted the World Cup . A stocky striker –hence the nickname, between irony and affection- but without sufficient technique to make a living from football, Tapia did not play in Primera D again for the next four years.

In that period, although he did not stop training at Barracas Central, he had to find a way to survive and began working at the club’s buffet, a humble restaurant located next to the stadium, and in Manliba, the waste collection company of Buenos Aires. Aires from which he would begin his journey as a trade unionist. As Gustavo Castro Sosa, a colleague of Tapia’s in Barracas and a street cleaner in Manliba, recalls, they had triple shift days. “We entered Manliba through Chiqui’s brother-in-law, Carlos Morán, the partner of his sister, Silvia Tapia, who was a foreman. In turn, Carlos had the concession for the bar in Barracas and we looked after it between Silvia, Chiqui and I, who cooked and served. From 6 to 13 we were in Manliba, at noon we worked in the buffet and in the afternoon we trained. On Saturdays we made sandwiches for the kids from the inferiors”.

A film about Tapia could begin with a recreation of the years in which, with the collection cart at his side, he spied on the training sessions of Boca, his heart team, through the cracks of the Bombonera: three days a week It was his turn to sweep the streets of La Boca. Although in 1990 he would play a handful of more games, first at Dock Sud and then again at Barracas –always between C and D-, physical exhaustion ended his career. “I had to leave, he did not give me the body. He had gone from collector to sweeper ”, he would admit in 2017.

Claudio Tapia during a training session for the Argentine team. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Affiliated with the Truckers union when he worked as a collector, in Manliba he continued to climb the ranks: his relationship with Paola Moyano, one of the daughters of Hugo Moyano, omnipresent leader of the union and general secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) helped him. from 2004 to 2016. One of his brothers-in-law, Pablo Moyano –who many years later would treat him as a traitor-, asked him to add municipalities in the Buenos Aires suburbs to the waste collection system and in those negotiations with seasoned mayors he gained political cunning and union tour. In 2001, when Barracas Central was in danger of being relegated to the last category, the leaders went to ask Tapia, that hard-working number 9 from the past who cultivated more and more neighborhood power, to take over as president of the club. He then began his career as a soccer manager.

His arrival at the AFA

Already close to the political thread, he took office at Ceamse, a public company created to manage waste from the urban conglomerate of Buenos Aires, and reached his vice presidency. From there he would be pointed out for using his function with discretionary management, such as favoring the appointment of leaders of other Ascent clubs. Tapia began to cultivate a loyal group that, after the death of Grondona in 2014 and a bizarre election for president of the AFA -with 75 voters, he ended 38-38-, took advantage of the power vacuum: in 2017, the Ascenso Unido, with Chiqui as leader, went on to govern Argentine soccer. Only one trade unionist had chaired the AFA, Cecilio Conditi in 1955, but he was forced to resign after the overthrow of Juan Domingo Perón.

On the one hand, Tapia’s triumph was surprising. He was a candidate without the support of political or media power, without money, without university studies and without attractive speeches: he hardly gave interviews due to his insecurity in front of the microphones. But, within football, he already had his own weight, he was not an outsider or a careerist. In the 2016 Copa América, he had earned the affection of the national team players, including Messi, because he covered the expenses of an Albiceleste adrift due to leadership acephalia on his own account. Underestimated with a hint of classism due to his modest origins, and looked at from the side first by the government of Mauricio Macri and then by that of Alberto Fernández -Argentina is a country in which the Executive Branch always wants to control football-, Tapia hit the mark full at the end of 2018: he chose a then inexperienced coach, Lionel Scaloni, in charge of the selection.

While his Barracas Central meteorically rose to the First Division between arbitrations and grotesque rule changes, always in his favor – the stadium where he had played and was a buffettender was baptized Claudio Chiqui Tapia-, Argentina and Messi won the Copa América Brazil 2021, the team’s first title since 1993 and the vindication that a genius needed until then rejected by many compatriots. If Qatar 2022 was the summit for Messi, his leading ally was also shot by popular acceptance: winning a World Cup in Argentina is giving joy to people who need to celebrate and Chiqui Tapia, who in some surveys went on to measure more than several presidential candidates, a very high profile began to shine, for many even too high. Like a rockstar, Tapia walked in the southern summer of 2023 with the World Cup through theaters and beaches, at the same time that he appeared at dinners with the world champion soccer players.

At Argentina’s party for the title, a friendly against Curaçao in March in Buenos Aires, the announcer mentioned Tapia one, two, three and even four times. Part of the soccer public, which continues to rebel against the organization of domestic tournaments designed to favor friends in power (the First Division has 28 teams and the Second, 37), whistled at him, as if they did not grant him the merit that they do. the players and the coaching staff. Others applauded. Messi adores him.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the latest news from the region.