After making his entrance during the third episode of The Island of the FamousGian Maria Sainato was severely attacked by Claudius Sona. The former tronista of Men and women he became the protagonist of unpublished declarations regarding the new castaway. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

According to some rumors which became more and more insistent, Gian Maria Sainato should have joined the cast of The Island of the Famous in the first episode. However, his entrance was postponed to Tuesday, exactly during the third episode.

In light of this, Claudio has not reserved a beautiful one surprise for the influencer. Indeed, the former competitor of Men and women he couldn’t help but have his say opinion about the new experience in Honduras by Gian Maria:

This thing will make you laugh a little. Yesterday evening when I returned from Milan, I turned on the TV while eating and watched a piece of Isola dei Famosi. At one point this Gian Maria appears in front of me, who must be a new competitor.

The boy has raised numerous controversy and it was a raging river. In detail, he accused the castaway of having invented stories on his account and flirting that never existed:

I thought ‘damn whoever doesn’t die will see each other again. This one went out the door and came back in the window.’ She wanted at all costs to be part of a reality show, a television program and in the end she made it. He made up stories about me, but also about others. He invented flirting, made very false statements to many newspapers and so on, but in the end he achieved his goal.

Finally, Claudio said himself in disagreement with the authors of the program who wanted Gian Maria Sainato in cast of the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi. These were hers words: