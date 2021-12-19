The center-right is regrouped, with eight elected in the list in support of the president; in the Council, for the reference list of the Democratic Party, Biancheri, mayor of Sanremo, and the former president Abbo

Imperia – Last counts for the ballot started this morning which concludes the provincial elections in Imperia. The name of the president is official: he is the mayor of Imperia Claudio Scajola, single candidate. As far as the Board is concerned, Armando Biasi, Paola Carli, Mario Conio, Luigino Dellerba, Barbara Feltrin, Manuela Sasso, Andrea Spinosi and Daniele Ventimiglia have been elected as regards the reference list of the center right in support of Scajola; the other two directors are Alberto Biancheri and Domenico Abbo, elected from the list that refers to the Democratic Party.

No name in the Council for the third list, that of the socialists. The most voted (weighted votes), from the first still unofficial data, is the mayor of Sanremo Alberto Biancheri followed a short distance away by Armando Biasi (center-right list) mayor of Vallecrosia; if we take into account instead of the numerical vote (the heads) at the top is Luigino Dellerba outgoing acting president (in the last 45 days, in place of the decayed Abbo no longer mayor after the last administrative).