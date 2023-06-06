Claudio Santamaria: “Social media is the evil of the millennium”

Fatherhood, new projects and the danger of social media: Claudio Santamaria, on the occasion of the release of his new film starring, Shark teethtalks about his professional and private life.

Interviewed by Republic, the actor talks about his daughter, Athena: “These are the tough months, because you have to run. Kids at this age don’t ask for an emotional commitment, you just have to look after them. It’s the older ones who create concerns, their relationship with social media, and I appeal to parents for the vulgar way kids show off, every sexual barrier broken, no sense of decency… They’re being brainwashed with the constant modification of their image, the body on display in a shameless way. It’s the evil of the millennium, I’m amazed at parents who play prudes and then don’t care about their children’s degrading attitudes”.

And speaking of social networks, Claudio Santamaria declares: “We have denounced those who have defamed publicly and we have cases in court that we won in the first instance. People don’t realize that social isn’t virtual and it isn’t insubstantial. And how much hate and anger circulate under the pretext of expressing one’s opinions. The mistake is to think that a bad comment can be associated with intelligence”.

On his political and social commitment, the interpreter states: “Years ago I supported the mayoral candidate of Rome Virginia Raggi and every time I am singled out for this as a grillino. I believed in a project and hoped for a change. Today I wonder how rights can be denied in 2023. As a country we are still behind from this point of view, compared to Europe and the world and as human beings”.

And about his work projects and dreams, Claudio Santamaria reveals: “Making a film as a director. I’m looking for the story. I shot a short, The millionairs, awarded by the Nastri and in Venice. An all-encompassing experience, an emotional shock, I cried every day. When I told Bertolucci he said ‘Madonna, let’s hope it’s not bad’, and I: ‘but what does it matter?’. He: ‘but it’s the only thing that matters, it must be beautiful, what matters is what’s on the screen’. Today this is my priority”.