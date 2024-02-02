Claudio Rissi, the versatile Argentine actor who won the hearts of thousands with his iconic role as Mario Borges in the acclaimed Netflix series 'El marginal', has died at the age of 67. His departure not only leaves a void in the Argentine art scene, but also among the followers of his numerous interpretations, which ranged from intense characters to memorable villains.

Rissi, whose career spanned both film and television, will be remembered not only for his talent but also for his human warmth and his passion for the art of acting. His death, announced on Friday, February 2 by the Argentine Association of Actors (AAA) and confirmed by his partner, Natalia Ojeda, shocks the acting community and his fans around the world.

Who was Claudio Rissi?

Claudio Rissi, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 22, 1956, developed a rich acting career characterized by his versatility and ability to immerse himself in each role he played.

Throughout his career, he stood out in notable productions such as 'El puntero', 'Okupas', and 'Los simuladores', in addition to his starring role in 'The marginal'. His commitment to each character earned him the recognition of colleagues and critics, establishing himself as an indispensable figure in Argentine audiovisual narrative.

What character did Claudio Rissi play in 'El marginal'?

In 'El marginal', Rissi gave life to Mario Borges, a complex character who moves between vulnerability and toughness, leading one of the most feared sectors of the San Onofre prison. This role not only marked a high point in her career, but also allowed her to demonstrate his ability to embody emotional depth and psychological complexity, earning unanimous applause from audiences and critics.

Claudio Rissi in 'The Marginal'. Photo: Netflix

What did the Argentine actor Claudio Rissi die from?

Claudio Rissi passed away after a fight against canceran illness that he faced with the same strength and dignity that characterized his life and career.

The news of his death was confirmed by his life partner, Natalia Ojeda, and has left deep sadness in the artistic community, which remembers him not only for his talent, but also for his fighting spirit and his immense humanity.

The Argentine actor Claudio Rissi was the villain Marito Borges in the series 'El marginal'. Photo: LE/TVA composition

What are the best movies and series of Claudio Rissi?

Throughout his career, Claudio Rissi participated in a wide range of productions that left an indelible mark on Argentine cinema and television. Among his most notable works are:

'The marginal' ( Netflix ), where he left the iconic interpretation of Mario Borges

), where he left the iconic interpretation of Mario Borges 'The Simulators', a series that allowed him to explore comedy and drama with equal skill.

'Okupas', a classic of Argentine television that is still relevant today.

'The Pointer', another series with which he demonstrated his versatility and depth as an actor.

