Cagliari played against Bari for the last ticket for promotion. The number five of this season in Serie B was ultimately too strong for Bari, the number three of this season on the second level in Italy, in the final of the play-offs. After last Thursday’s 1-1 draw in Sardinia, tonight was the decisive game at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari. In the southeast of Italy, no less than 58,000 saw an exciting match.

With another draw, Bari was promoted, as that club finished two places higher in the regular season. That seemed to happen for a long time, but in the 94th minute Leonardo Pavoletti made it 0-1. For example, the 34-year-old striker from Livorno became the great hero, after he had only come on in the 89th minute.

The 71-year-old Claudio Ranieri, who started his coaching career in 1986, was appointed as Cagliari’s new trainer in early January. At that time the Rossoblu in fourteenth place in Serie B. Six months later, Ranieri and his side are promoted to Serie A. Ranieri achieved his greatest success in the 2015/2016 season, when he rocked the football world by winning Premier League titles with Leicester City become league.