Claudio Medina has ceased to belong to Elche CF this Friday. The forward has rescinded the year of contract that remained in the franjiverde entity to sign for him Burgos, of Second Division B. The Leonese player leaves without having had the opportunity to debut in First division and without having had an excessive role in the two previous seasons in which he has played for the Elche team.

The new Burgos footballer came to Elche after promotion to Second Division, after having scored twelve goals with the Sporting de Gijón subsidiary in the bronze category playoffs. Elche launched the network, but did not earn a place under Pacheta in professional football. Hence i know will leave on loan to Mirandés, being key in the category jump with another twelve targets.

Last season was one of the secondary actors of the team, participating in 17 games (only two as a starter) and without the success of having seen the goal. However, in the dressing room he was a beloved and respected boy who will remain in the memory as one of the professionals who was part of the squad who managed to return to the top flight.

The Burgos Football Club has confirmed this incorporation, highlighting his time as a scorer for Segunda B in Sporting B and Mirandés. Previously, Claudio wore the T-shirts of La Bañeza, Numancia ‘B’ and Langreo. Playing playoffs in the last 5 seasons, getting promotion in three of them. The ram will join the training sessions to complete the attack line of the team of Julian Calero. The coach’s son, Iván Calero, shared the club, although not in season, at Elche with his son Iván, currently at Málaga.