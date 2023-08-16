These are the words of the former footballer: “Never take anything for granted”

Over the past few hours the name of Claudio Marchisio has returned to occupy the pages of the main news papers. The reason? A shot that the champion shared on his Instagram page caused his fans to be alarmed a lot. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Great concern for Claudio Marchisio. As already anticipated, in recent days the soccer player shared a snap on her Instagram page that didn’t go unnoticed and alarmed her fans. In detail, the sample revealed that he was at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to perform some checks.

Claudio Marchisio shared a shot of him on a couch and with a drip to the arm. The sample accompanied the shot in question with a brief but significant caption. These were his words about it:

Never take anything for granted.

At this point Claudio Marchisio revealed to his many followers what happened. These were his words about it:

It’s always better to do one more check than one less. In April I suffered from major dizziness. The first exams and then some doubts. After various specific tests (transsacranic Doppler with microbubbles, brain MRI, TT Echocardiography, CMC MRI Cardio) we can go back to being calm.

And, continuing with his speech, the soccer player he then added:

All right, back home. Listen to me! Never take anything for granted, especially with your health.

There were many messages of affection and closeness that Marchisio received after the announcement shared on social media. Among the many written words, those of his wife certainly did not go unnoticed Roberta who addressed a romantic message to the footballer: