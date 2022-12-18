soccer

The president of Lazio Claudio Lotito also arrived to pay homage to Sinisa Mihajlovic in the funeral home at the Campidoglio, who gave his sons Lazio shirts with Mihajlovic written on them and placed Sinisa’s biancoceleste shirt on the coffin. “The memory I have is of a great friend, a great man and a great father,” said the Lazio president in tears as he left the Capitol. “We also met with him off the field, his wife told me ‘you loved each other‘ and it’s true. He had the courage to take responsibility for him and never acted in his personal interest and always had Lazio in his heart. Then a comment on some diseases, such as the leukemia that killed Sinisa: “We need to investigate some diseases that could be linked. Now, I don’t want to be a scientist, but they could be related to the type of stress, the treatments that were done at the time and the treatments that were done on sports fields. For example: vaccines are needed and must be done, but no one knows what they will be able to determine in the future”.



05:09