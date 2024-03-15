Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 13:20

The businessman, partner and Industrial director of Lorenzetti, Claudio Lorenzetti was elected to the presidency of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of the Electrical and Electronic Industry (Abinee) and the Union of the Industry of Electronic and Similar Electrical Devices of the State of São Paulo (Sinaees -SP). In elections held electronically on the 11th, 12th and 13th of March, the Full Boards of Directors and Fiscal Councils of the entities were elected, for the mandate relating to the four-year period 2024 to 2028.

The businessman is also an advisor to the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) for the 2022/2025 management, vice-president of the Center for Industries of the State of São Paulo (Ciesp) for the same period and vice-president of the Union of Non-Ferrous Metal Artifacts Industry in the State of São Paulo (Siamfesp).

Through Lorenzetti, he holds more than 230 patents: Industrial Properties and Industrial Designs. He works in the direction of the Industrial Manufacturing, Product Engineering, Process and Method Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Supply departments.

He is primarily responsible for implementing Production and Quality Control systems and responsible for ISO 9001 Implementation and Certification.

Lorenzetti will occupy the position held by Irineu Govêa, who headed Abinee's Board of Directors from 2015 until this year.

Humberto Barbato continues to occupy the position of executive president of Abinee and Sinaees-SP.