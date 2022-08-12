Garella, hero of the impossible championships, died at the age of 67

He died in the night between Thursday 11 and Friday 12 August Claudio Garella, who was 67 years old. The former goalkeeper of Verona and Naples died of heart complications following surgery.

Defined by Gianni Agnelli “The only goalkeeper who saved without hands”, due to his particular style of play, was the protagonist of two historic championships: the first (and only) of the Verona in the 1984/85 season, repeated by the first (of two) of Naples of Maradonain the 1986/87 championship.

Own Verona and Naples, on Monday 15 August, they will face each other for the first day of the 2022/23 season. With the Neapolitan jersey, “Garellik” also won the Italian Cup.

He was born on May 16, 1955 in Turin and had also played in the grenade, as well as with Novara, Sampdoria, Lazio, Avellino and Udinese.

Married to Laura, he leaves two daughters: Claudia and Chantal.



Subscribe to the newsletter

