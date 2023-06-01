Claudio Armando Castro He is one of the members of the group Los Capos. During his stay in Peru, the young man visited different television and radio programs. However, something that surprised his followers quite a bit was a clip that he shared on TikTok. In the audiovisual material he can be seen in one of the recording spaces of “Al fondo hay sitio”. The artist appears in the room shared by Jimmy and Joel in the América TV series.

“The late cousin arrived at Las Lomas”, is what the singer placed in the clip that lasts 15 seconds. In this you can see the bed, the posters, the night table, among other characteristic objects of the room of the children of charo. Also, other characters are observed around. The musical background that she chose for the video was the song “Gaviota”.

It should be noted that his first appearance on television occurred in 2016, when he entered “I am” as an impersonator of the Spanish singer Abraham Mateo. Four years later, he traveled to bolivian and participated in the program “Factor X”. After that, she arrived at Los Capos.

Fans react to Claudio Armando’s video

“Get her out of that world”, “Please make it for July. Thank you”, “Are you going to be Mike’s cousin?” and “It will be a reason to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ again”, were some of the comments left by the artist’s fans in the video he published.

