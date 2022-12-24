Journalism, dead Claudio Donat-Cattin son of the former secretary of the Christian Democrats and minister

He died at 79 years old Claudio Donat-Cattin: Mourning in the world of journalism over the disappearance of the former deputy editor of “The day” and of Rai 1. Eldest of four children of Carlo Donat-Cattinsecretary of the Christian Democracy and minister, he fell ill a few weeks ago and was hospitalized in the Gemelli hospital. He worked for the “Gazzetta del Popolo”.

Claudio Donat-Cattin, son of the DC secretary and minister, died. Vespa: “A great journalist disappears”

Claudio Donat-Cattin he was also the author of several Rai programs, he worked alongside Bruno Vespa in the transmission “Door to door“. «With Claudio Donat Cattin disappears a great professional, a longtime friend, a tireless workmate. Deputy director of Il Giorno and Raiuno, he has been a strong point of Porta a porta since the Foundation» he wrote on Twitter Bruno Vespa.

