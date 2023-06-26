Claudio Di Girolamo, set designer, painter, director and cultural adviser, at his home in Santiago, Chile. sofia yanjari

At 93 years old, Claudio Di Girolamo, one of the main managers of the Chilean theater scene in the last seven decades, is “running a marathon”. He is not wearing shorts or sneakers, but he is in a hurry. “I still don’t have anyone to give the posting staff to”, he laments on a rainy afternoon in the living room of his house, located in the upper neighborhood of Santiago. He remembers how the legendary actors Alejandro Flores and Américo Vargas did the same with his generation by inheriting an audience in theaters that did not exist before. Today it is not possible because “all the theater is only political and the political is always a pamphlet.” He blames the Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) for cutting off the creative process since, since the return to democracy, “things have been very slow.”

Born in Rome, Di Girolamo prays every morning, but does not go to mass. The veteran of religious art defines himself as Catholic, although he does not believe that the Virgin Mary is the mother of God. He recently read the Lord’s Prayer in Aramaic and was fascinated by the version, much more in line with his belief: Father-Mother, creator of the cosmos… “It’s something else. He does not contrast the earth with the sky, ”the nonagenarian points out enthusiastically, showing off his intact capacity for wonder.

It is precisely the cosmos that occupies his head these days. What is beyond. The latest discoveries. The scholar of culture is mesmerized by science: “Now those who say that everything is possible are not the crazy artists, they are the scientists.” With his attention focused on intergalactic space, the set designer, director, playwright and painter revisited the space of his own home. And he discovered that there was almost no more; the works of his vast career had taken their place. Also, despite the traps he set up, the mice were eating them. So a couple of weeks ago he donated his more than 3,000 pieces to the Archive of the Theater School of the Catholic University, an institution with which he maintains an affective bond because it was the first one he worked for when he arrived from Italy at the age of 19. .

Behind each of these 3,000 works lies an anecdote that Di Girolamo is capable of recounting with the precision of a historian. María de la Luz Hurtado, researcher and director of the program in charge of the archives, exceptionally brought some pieces from the Campus Oriente university center to the meeting at the artist’s house, where they are carefully kept.

Faced with some delicate sketches that he drew for the play The hellish machine, During his studies at the School of Fine Arts in Rome (1944-1948), Di Girolamo moved to the time of the Second World War. The grandson of a man who ran away from home to join the company of Eleonora Duse, the great Italian theater diva of the turn of the last century, remembers how he cried “hysterically” the first time she heard a bombing. Also Christmas with common pots -one night with nothing in the fridge, his mother set the table and made him and his brothers draw what they wanted to eat; a game that happily made them forget about hunger-, the hiding places in the basement, the blankets on the windows… Even how he ended up getting used to all that, to the point that he and his brother Vittorio would sit on some beach chairs to count how many planes they saw crossing the sky.

Sketches of the scenery for ‘La Macchina Infernale’ drawn by Claudio Di Girolamo at the School of Art in Rome (1944-1948). sofia yanjari

Other documents appear. Some that he already drew in Chile, the country he arrived at without knowing what a democracy was “in search of peace and bread.” they are from the work the damned for the Teatro Ensayo of the Catholic University, which was presented at the Municipal de Santiago. From that experience he took away a lesson. The public was so impressed by the “pretty” of the scenery, that it ended with a “trauma”. “The scenery was too characterful. I understood that I had to be at the service of the work. The protagonists are the actors, the set design has to help them”, maintains the son and father of artists.

In this chapter of his life, he takes advantage of correcting a fact of popular knowledge: he did not found the Teatro Ictus -his next professional step, in 1958-. It was Mónica Echeverría and Paz Yrarrázaval, he clarifies. There he worked for decades with a group of students who emigrated from the UC Rehearsal Theater. They presented works classified as avant-garde and filled the rooms Saturday after Saturday. “The dictatorship did us good for Ictus because it forced us not to do pamphlet theater, they would prohibit us. People asked us how do they do it? We learned to say without saying and not to say by saying, ”he points out.

The members of the company turned 30, 40 and 50 on stage. Di Girolamo, according to his account, proposed opening a second leg of the theater to young people, but he did not get support and he left. It was not easy to leave Sala La Comedia. Proof of this is the love letter that he wrote to the place to say goodbye and that he read in an edition of the Cádiz Festival:

Through the years, forgive me, I felt like making history with you. Some of those who sat among the first in your seats keep coming back. In them I see the passage of time. His first gray hairs remind me how much I owe you and how much you have taken from me. You have given a place to my illusions and my hopes. You have managed to entangle my life with you. That’s why I love you. But I also hate you, because by holding me back you have tamed me a little, you have forced me to stay, to settle; You have tried to convince me that without you I cannot live. Maybe it’s true; but I have to be frank with you, especially today. I’ll have to leave you, sooner or later; or you will leave me The “comedy” will continue elsewhere for me; for you, here, with others.

Pieces by Claudio De Girolamo: Hand program of the work Martín Rivas, Teatro de Ensayo UC (1954); hand program of the work of La Princesa, Ictus (1961), poster of the work Variations for percussion dead, Ictus (1964); and the sketch of a proposal for the poster of the X° Ibero-American Theater Festival of Cádiz (1995). sofia yanjari

Di Girolamo created the Teatro Dos Workshop in search of new blood. “I do theater and I have to keep up with the times to be able to dialogue,” he affirms. Is that dialogue happening today? “To understand an idea of ​​contemporary theater it has to last a certain time and now nothing lasts. We are in a market society”. That idea of ​​the ephemeral has been ruminating on him for some time. Not as an adjective, but as a subject. The ephemerality He sees the one he is talking about every time he reviews his life or the 50 he claims to have. He would marry all of them. He is not willing to choose if he prefers that of set designer, director or cultural adviser – a position he currently holds in the Government of Gabriel Boric. He identifies as curious.

“I was born and I will die being curious. About death, I’m curious to know what’s there. It is defining of this process, but it is not definitive. And don’t tell me I’m talking about eternal life because I’m religious. I know that this does not end, but it changes. Why is he so convinced? “Because we are so young that we don’t have eyes to see everything else, we don’t have wings to see beyond,” he assures before delving into a reflection on the universe again. Behind him hangs a painting in which he wanted to capture “the most primitive”. It is a broken marraqueta -“the bread… give us today our daily bread”- flying in the depth and darkness of the cosmos. He painted it in 1988: “Before I felt it, but now I understand what it means.”