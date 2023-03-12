Journalist was the last of the site’s founders to remain in business; Diogo Mainardi and Mario Sabino had already left

Journalist Claudio Dantas left the site The Antagonist and the magazine Crusoe. He will take on a leadership position in the editorial office of the Young pan in Brasilia and will feature prominently in the station’s programming schedule.

Its live premiere will be on Monday (13.Mar.2023). He will be part of the bench that will interview the president of the PSD and state secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of São Paulo, Gilberto Kassabin the program “Straight to the point”.

Dantas was the last of the founders of Antagonist who continued in the enterprise, of which he was general director of journalism. Diogo Mainardi and Mario Sabino had already left.

O Antagonist stated in announcement that his replacement in the position of general director of journalism will be Carlos Graieb, who already holds the position of editorial director of the magazine Crusoe.

“We reaffirm our purpose of making serious, agile, innovative and independent journalism, without the use of public resources, regardless of which government they come from.”, said the Antagonist.

A Young pan will officially announce the hiring of Claudio Dantas on Monday.

The movement follows the arrival of journalist André Ramos to the direction of Journalism and Sport of the Young Pan Group in February 2023.

On Thursday (9.mar), the broadcaster announced the hiring of presenter Evandro Cini, dismissed from CNN Brazil in January, by the journalist specializing in international coverage Marcelo Favalli and the political scientist Luiz Felipe d’Avila, who was Novo’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.