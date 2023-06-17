Claudio Chiellini returns to Juventus. Only the official announcement is missing, which should arrive in the next few days, immediately after the signatures. He will be in charge of the Next Gen, but he will also take care of the loans: a job which, since he left Turin in the summer of 2021, had been inherited by Giovanni Manna, who had just been promoted to the first team. A step back is not expected for the latter, not even with the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli, who – should he free himself from Naples, as he hopes – would become manager of the Juventus sports area.

Chiellini bis

For Chiellini, Giorgio’s twin brother, it is a return. After his first experiences as a prosecutor, he was already a manager of Juventus for eight seasons. Alongside Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini, he has been involved in the youth sector, loans and also the Under 23 project since its inception, that is since the summer of 2018. In the last two years he has instead been the sporting director of Pisa, even touching the promotion in Serie A. A few weeks ago the consensual separation, therefore some talks with clubs ready to invest in him like Sampdoria. First love, however, is never forgotten: so, at the first call from Juventus, he didn’t even have to think about it. He returns to black and white.