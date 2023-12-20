Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/20/2023 – 16:02

The target of an investigation for his alleged participation in a corruption scheme in Rio de Janeiro, governor Cláudio Castro (PL) had his telematic, fiscal and banking secrecy broken by authorization of minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in investigation investigating misappropriation of resources and fraud in bidding on social contracts between 2017 and 2020.

With a history of government officials arrested and harassed by the courts, almost all heads of the state Executive elected directly in Rio since the end of the military dictatorship have been the target of investigations, mainly for corruption – most of them having served time in prison.

The decision to break Castro's confidentiality was determined within the scope of Operation Seventh Commandment launched this Wednesday, 20th. A brother of the governor was searched by the Federal Police (PF). Vinícius Sarciá Rocha is president of the board of directors of the State Development Agency (Agerio). The governor was not the target of searches.

The PF investigates deviations in the execution of the Novo Olhar, Rio Cidadão, Agente Social and Qualimóvel projects between 2017 and 2020 – before, therefore, Cláudio Castro took over the government after the impeachment of former governor Wilson Witzel.

The investigation points to fraud in tenders and administrative social assistance contracts. The PF claims that, in addition to diverting public resources, those investigated would have improperly directed services to electoral strongholds of the governor's political group.

The governor says that the operation launched this Wednesday “does not bring any new elements to the investigation that has been ongoing since 2019”.

“Just the fact that there are precautionary measures, four years later, reinforces what Governor Cláudio Castro has been saying for years, that is, that there is nothing against him, no evidence, and that everything boils down to a criminal accusation, from a confessed defendant, which has been challenged in court. Finally, the governor reiterates his full confidence in Brazilian justice”, says the note.

Investigations into the suspicions against Castro gained momentum at the beginning of this year, when Araújo responded to the request of the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and authorized the PF to open an investigation to investigate the governor of Rio for his alleged participation in a corruption scheme. which would have been in force at the time he was councilor and lieutenant governor. Castro was re-elected in the first round in 2022.

Former governors investigated for corruption

Castro joins the list of former governors of Rio de Janeiro being investigated on suspicion of corruption. One of the most emblematic cases regarding the bankruptcy of the state government of Rio de Janeiro. Among the elected governors, only Leonel Brizola (PDT, 1983-1987 and 1991-1994) and Marcello Alencar (PSDB, 1995-1998), now dead, are not on the list of those being investigated for corruption. Three others, Nilo Batista (PDT, 1994), Benedita da Silva (PT, 2002) and Francisco Dornelles (PP, 2018) – vices who temporarily assumed the position – are also outside the list of former heads of the Executive who were arrested .

Castro's predecessor in the Rio government, Wilson Witzel, was accused of corruption in Health during the pandemic. By ten votes to zero, the removed governor of Rio lost his position after having his impeachment confirmed in April 2021. Castro was then acting as interim governor and, with Witzel's impeachment, he became official in the position.

But the story of corruption unfolds further in previous years. When he participated in the Farra dos Nanapos in Paris, in 2009, the then governor of Rio Sérgio Cabral Filho was in full flight. With his night out in the French capital, he officially celebrated the Légion d'Honneur Medal that he had received from the local government. Secretly, he also celebrated, in advance, the choice of Rio to host the 2016 Olympics, purchased with a bribe of US$2 million from members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to what the Federal Public Ministry would say years later.

The celebration was revealed in 2012, when images of secretaries and businesspeople with their heads covered by white cloths were made public at the event in honor of the president. He became a symbol of the Cabral Era, symbolically ended with his preventive arrest in November 2016, which opened the former all-powerful Rio de Janeiro's period in prison.

Cabral (2007-2014) was arrested in 2016, in Operation Calicute, which opened the political crisis in Rio de Janeiro. The investigations, carried out in other actions by the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Police, resulted in 23 convictions totaling 430 years. By decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in December 2022, the former governor left jail and began serving house arrest.

Cabral's successor, Luiz Fernando Pezão (2015-2018), was also prosecuted and arrested – when he was still governor, at the end of his term, at Palácio Laranjeiras. He was later released, after months in a Military Police barracks. The two were accused of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization.

Rosinha Garotinho (PSB and PMDB, 2003-2006) and Anthony Garotinho (PDT and PSB, 1999-2002) also visited the prison. The former governor was arrested in November 2016 in Operation Chequinho, about electoral corruption in Campos dos Goytacazes. Garotinho was released, but the same operation returned him to prison in September 2017. On that occasion, Garotinho was arrested while doing his program on Rádio Tupi. Soon, he got house arrest. Two months later, he was arrested again, together with Rosinha, this time in Operation Caixa D'Água, over alleged illegal collection of campaign funds. Both were released, but, in November 2019, they returned to prison for a brief period. The accusation was overbilling at the Campista city hall.

Wellington Moreira Franco (PMDB, 1987-1991), former member of the governments of Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, spent less than a week in jail, in March 2019, after the Federal Public Ministry indicted him for corruption. He was released by injunction from the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2).