“We are going to have to dialogue more each day with the federal government,” said the re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro.

The re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castrodefended this Monday (7.Nov.2022) that his party, the PLKnife “responsible opposition” to the future president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He said that the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), must be the leader of the acronym in the confrontation with the PT.

“What we have heard in the PL is a responsible opposition. I believe that President Bolsonaro will be the leader of this opposition, but making a responsible opposition, and not harming the country because he is making opposition”declared Castro in an interview with the news channel CNN Brazil.

Bolsonaro’s ally said he is talking to PL congressmen on the matter. “To oppose, yes, to the political field, and not to oppose the country. What the country needs is for the country’s agendas to be worked together by the opposition, the government”he added.

Casto said that the dialogue will be “fundamental” in relation to the new government: “These are very important economic and infrastructure issues, which we will have to dialogue with the federal government more and more each day and that Rio de Janeiro needs them too much so that it can survive and grow”.

According to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Lula’s team has a “positive predisposition” to comply with state guidelines.