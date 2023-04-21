According to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, the side effects of high interest rates have been the paralysis of the economy

The Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL-RJ), said that it is time for the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, to start reducing the Selic interest rate. According to him, the current rate of 13.75% is generating a “huge side effect” to the country. “No credit, slowed down the economy, created unemployment“, he said, as an example.

Castro participates in the Lide Conference, in London. This Thursday (20.Apr.2023), the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) strongly demanded the monetary authority for a reduction in rates. Now, it was the turn of the governor of the 2nd largest state in the country.

“Interest is like chemotherapy. It kills the problem, but generates a huge side effect for the patient. This side effect is the paralysis of the country. It is a lesser evil than inflation, but it is an evil,” he said in an exclusive interview with Power360 in London, capital of the United Kingdom.

Castro charged a “gesture” by Campos Neto to start what he called “virtuous cycle” of the economy. He said there are good signs on the horizon from other sides of the economy.

“No need to drop to 2%. Take off 0.25 percentage points. See how it goes. I think the Central Bank shouldn’t be afraid to dare. If inflation increases, interest rates will return next time. You have to believe to improve“, he stated.

Castro said that the federal government thought, when the current mandate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), that it would be enough to give ministries to the parties to build a base. According to him, after the Lava Jato operation, the relationship changed. Today, congressmen demand to participate in government deliveries and do not accept that the head of the Executive appears as solely responsible for the results.

“If in the past the logic of occupying spaces was the main one, today what I feel is that there is no point in giving space if there is no policy for the person to do“, he said.

Read the full interview:

Is it time to lower interest rates?

Interest is like chemotherapy. It kills the problem, but generates a huge side effect for the patient. This side effect is the paralysis of the country. There is no credit, it slows down the economy, it creates unemployment. It is a lesser evil than inflation, but it is an evil. What we are starting to see is that other factors and actors start to show economic improvement if the Central Bank does not do it. Then you will never enter the virtuous cycle that is downloading here, downloading there. And the economy starts to flow.

Missing a gesture from the Central Bank?

Exactly. No need to drop to 2%. Take off 0.25 percentage points. See how it goes. I think the Central Bank shouldn’t be afraid to dare. If inflation increases, interest rates will return next time. You have to believe to improve. Otherwise, it’s like that couple’s debate about whether or not it’s the best time to have a child. One hour the couple wants to study, another, travel, save money and the right time never comes. It’s the same thing. If you don’t test the market, don’t ever download. You have to be a little less conservative and risk improving Brazil.

How does the PL see interest? Do you have a position favorable to the fall?

When you are governor, it is obvious that the party is important. But you suffer your own dramas. I see companies without credit, the automotive cluster closing shifts. It weighs. With that interest, you don’t sell a car. And then they stop producing, they can fire people. These crises generate independent party positions.

Have you had a lot of pressure on interest rates?

Yes. Especially from businessmen. But it’s not pressure. It is a cry for help.

The federal government has had difficulties in setting up a base. Why?

I think the federal government got off to a good start, following the logic of dialogue. I don’t know if it was the 8th of January, or if it’s an excessively plural government. But he thought he would have a base giving ministry to the parties. That’s not the logic. Every government begins under distrust. Then flow. And you are amalgamating the base. On the other hand, the base has not yet been tested. So there is smoke on the horizon saying that it has no basis, but it also has no proof of defeat. I think people are eager to see that Lula who had cruising speed. Now, he is starting, we have to give him more time. Reality is different, its core too. The tendency is to adjust. Parliament does not wish evil for the country. You want it to work. Help them. From my base, you can count on your fingers those who were not re-elected. The same is true at the federal level.

Will the new tax rules be the first big test?

Yes. There we will understand a little the basis. But it is a very controversial subject. As a 1st step, they are putting a somewhat over theme. If I had it there, I would give smaller tests. But they are on a daily basis. We can’t think that only people are smart and smart. It also has intelligent life on the other side.

You said that just giving ministries does not guarantee the base. How to attract congressmen to the government?

Parliament today wants to do politics, especially in the post-Lava Jato period. If in the past the logic of occupying spaces was the main one, today what I feel is that there is no point in giving space if there is no policy for the person to do it. As the government is not yet making deliveries, when it starts, this base comes in a normal flow of wanting to be close to those who are making deliveries.

What do you call delivery?

Works, achievements, projects, political work. The person will be able to work, say that he did, that he fought, that he worked. This is what parliamentarians want.

But it is the Legislature stepping into what would be the Executive’s job. Is Brazil moving towards semi-presidentialism?

O [presidente da Câmara] Arthur Lira (PP-AL) has said this a few times. But I find it very difficult. The populace doesn’t seem to want that, they like the idea of ​​a hero. The president, the governors, the mayors are sorts of heroes, each on their own scale. That’s why the manager has to know how to lead the parliament having what they want, but without being vulnerable.

Regarding tax rules, are you going to make any move for the base of Rio to take a position on the issue?

The text arrived yesterday. I will do the same as I did with tax reform. On the 2nd (April 24th) or 3rd (April 25th), the Fazenda will make a presentation to me of the points that are good or bad for Rio and for the consortium of the South and Southeast States. The idea is to open the debate with the governors and the local parliament to understand at the state and regional level what helps and what hinders.

Do you think the text should also create rules for the States?

I think you have to be careful not to take away the freedom of the state entity. It can even create rules about federal prospects. Other than that, it doesn’t fit.

But you defended in the Lide Conference that the reform include the States and their debt.

Yes, but what’s the logic? The tax reform divides the cake and gives a perspective that everything will improve over its 40 years of full effect. She is convinced that people will be encouraged to invest because of her. I think you have to look at ways to grow the cake. In 7 states (South and Southeast) you have 70% of GDP, 80% of federal revenue and 93% of debts. You are actually preventing the State from being able to invest because of debts. If you don’t unlock the States, it will dry ice. That way it will never go away.

The government withdrew from taxing imported products below US$50. Was it a good decision?

Yes. It was right. I was going to get silly that doesn’t change anything and close a business relationship. It is important to maintain.

How is Rio organizing itself to prevent attacks on schools?

Days before the Santa Catarina attack, I was already bothered by police operations during school hours in the communities. I created a standing committee. The idea was to work on intramural security, on the way, and also look at police operations during school hours and mitigate side effects. Now, we take measures such as disclosing only macro data on attacks made or prevented so as not to generate incentives. Many of these people want podium. We have already arrested minors, majors and we are disrupting these gangs. A teenager planning violence on the internet is a gang. In Rio, it’s a matter of terror.

Like this?

We did not see in these groups a degree of effectiveness. We live in a wave of terror and we don’t know who will take action. The question is who will press the button and carry out an attack. We don’t want that to happen. Therefore, our job is to break up these gangs. We increased the patrols in schools and I asked for a study to have a panic button in schools in case of emergency.

And how will the internal work be?

We’re looking at ways to increase psychologists in schools so we can find troubled students before things happen. But it’s a world. In the city of Rio alone, there are 1,300 state schools. Municipalities, 1,500. We have to find definitive solutions and increase intelligence.

How is the articulation with the federal government?

Minister Flávio Dino (Justice) went to Rio to carry out a security tender for BRL 150 million. I’m happy that the Federal Police are in these conversations [sobre segurança nas escolas]. I have been demanding your more effective participation. Not as criticism, but as a cry for help.