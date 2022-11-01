The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro and the Municipal Guard of the capital of Rio de Janeiro operate in 33 points of the state, by determination of the re-elected governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the mayor of the capital, Eduardo Paes (PSD), who supported elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The objective is to clear roads and roads blocked by Bolsonarista protesters who are not satisfied with the electoral result of last Sunday, 30, when the PT won the race for the Presidency of the Republic.

“It is necessary to respect the results of the polls”, said Castro. “Whoever was victorious needs to have the peace of mind to gather forces and work for Brazil.”

The mayor followed suit. “Protesting is everyone’s right,” wrote Eduardo Paes on a social network. “What you can’t do is riot and harm the working people due to the action of small groups clearly with political ends. In the city of Rio we will not allow it. GM will maintain free movement in our city, certainly with the support of the PM.”

PMs released to act

The determinations of the governor and the mayor came after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined that the State Military Police can clear occupied lanes, including federal ones, in addition to identifying, fines and arrest those responsible for the blockages.

This Tuesday, the 1st, second day of occupation, Bolsonaristas protested in at least 35 different points in Rio, blocking all or part of the roads. The Trevo de Manilha, in the Metropolitan Region, was one of the points of greatest retention. Protesters even set fire to tires. In the capital, the PM and GM demobilized an act that blocked the Grota Funda tunnel, in the west.

Paes said on social media that one of the men who blocked TransOeste had a criminal record for theft and was arrested. “Go see it!”, tweeted the mayor. “A patriotic and ‘good’ citizen trying to close TransOeste this morning.

At another point, on Avenida das Américas, GM even used pepper spray to disperse protesters. Once again, the mayor expressed support on the networks: “There is respect for the laws here. Baderna will not be tolerated. Congratulations to GM,” he wrote.

According to the Military Police, “the blockades occur on expressways, state highways and federal highways, which have traffic interrupted by the demonstrations. In some points, the PM has managed to guarantee traffic in half lanes. On federal highways, the PM has been working in support of the PRF. In Sul Fluminense, the battalions are reinforcing policing on the access roads to the cities and employing twenty pairs on motorcycles to police inside the traffic jam to prevent and deter incidents”.

The Municipal Public Order Department, in turn, reported that it works through the Municipal Guard “to fight illegalities, maintain traffic flow, clear roads and ensure the safety of the population on municipal roads”.

Judicial decision

The actions of the State Government and City Hall are supported by a decision issued by the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro on Monday night. According to the decision, “people, vehicles or objects that obstruct traffic on highways must be removed with the use of devices and winches or with police reinforcement”. The court decision also determines that those responsible for the obstruction or depredation of the highway must be identified, imposing an individual fine of BRL 5,000 for each hour of insistence on the illicit act.

In his decision, Judge Iório Seiqueira D’Alessandri Forti considered that, although the State has a duty to respect freedom of assembly and demonstration, the Constitution does not allow certain groups to occupy public places to the point of violating the right of other people to .

“Roads must be free for everyone and, if some feel they have the right to occupy them, they are abusively limiting free movement, to the detriment of society as a whole”, he wrote.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio stated that it monitors compliance with the court decision and called for urgent action to clear the roads.

“The decisions also establish that the public authorities act to prevent the closure or depredation of highways and any violence against a person or heavy vehicle that does not want to join the supposed movements”, he maintained in a note. “The Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police are authorized to adopt the necessary measures to remove and prevent any person who tries to obstruct the highways, under penalty of a fine. It is necessary to act urgently to guarantee such measures, with the mobilization of all the necessary apparatus to allow the free movement of goods and people on State highways.”